Boys Basketball

Evans leads Mills past Eastern for fourth straight win

BURLINGTON, Jan. 3, 2023 — Connor Evans scored a career-high 28 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to help the Lewis Mills boys basketball team win their fourth straight game with a 55-51 win over Bristol Eastern in CCC South action Wednesday night.

Evans had three blocked shots as Mills (4-2, 2-0 CCC South) rallied in the fourth quarter for the victory. Gavin Daly had eight points and a pair of three-point shots for Mills.

Zaveyn Tate scored 20 points to lead visiting Bristol Eastern (4-2, 1-1 CCC South).

Lewis Mills 55, Bristol Eastern 51
At Burlington
Bristol Eastern (51) Nasim Walker 0-0-0, Brayden Dauphinais 0-2-2, Jordan Chisolm 5-0-10, Isaiah Bynum 0-0-0, Zaveyn Tate 7-6-20, Lucas Sward 4-1-10, Brady Bell 2-2-6, Ben D’Amato 1-0-3, Totals 19-11-51
Lewis Mills (55) Gavin Daly 3-0-8, Tristan Mooney 0-0-0, Eli Pelletier 2-0-6, Brett Harding 1-2-4, Tommy Dinunzio 2-0-4, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Jack Nestor 2-1-5, Connor Evans 11-3-28, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0, Totals 17-6-55
Bristol Eastern (4-2)    12  19  11   9 — 51
Lewis Mills (4-2)           17  11  13  14 — 55
Three-point goals:  D’Amato (B), Sward (B); Evans (LM) 3, Pelletier (LM) 2, Daly (LM) 2

