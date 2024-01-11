Fantry brothers help E.O. Smith/Tolland beat Newington co-op

NEWINGTON, Jan. 10, 2024 – The Fantry brothers combined to score three goals and two assists to lead the E.O. Smith/Tolland boys hockey team to a 4-2 win over the Newington co-op in a CCC South match Wednesday at Newington Arena.

Ryan Fantry had a goal and two assists for the Panthers (5-3) while Brandon Fantry and Tyler Fantry each had goals.

Newington (3-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals in the span of two minutes from Jack Guilmartin and Jack Petronio. For Guilmartin, it was his team-leading fifth goal of the season and goal No. 4 for Petronio. But the Panthers, who have won three of their last four games, scored four unanswered goals to secure the victory.

Liam Petrella made 17 saves including 12 in the final two periods to lead the Panthers. Newington goalie Anderson Claffey made 25 saves.

The Nor’easters, a co-op team with players from Canton, Newington, Manchester and Berlin, return to action on Saturday when they take on the Rocky Hill co-op squad in Cromwell at 7 p.m.

E.O. Smith/Tolland 4, Newington 2

At Newington

Newington (3-4) 2 0 0 — 2

E.O. Smith/Tolland (5-3) 0 3 1 — 4

Goals: Jack Guilmartin (N), Jack Petronio (N), Nolan Bourquin (EO), Ryan Fantry (EO), Brandon Fantry (EO), Tyler Fantry (EO); Assists: Mason Buckley (N), Austun Visone (N), Kyle Klimas (N), Josh Beaudoin (N), Sasha Filipovic (EO), Declan Bayne (EO), Ryan Fantry (EO) 2; Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 25, Liam Petrella (EO) 17; Shots: Newington 29-19