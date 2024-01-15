Goal in OT helps New York hand Minnesota their first loss

Emma Woods’ goal with 59 seconds remaining in overtime helped New York hand Minnesota their first Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) loss on Sunday, 3-2 at the Xcel Center in Minnesota before nearly 8,000 fans.

Minnesota’s best opportunity in the extra frame came by way of a Grace Zumwinkle penalty shot after the forward was taken down on a breakaway by New York defender Brooke Hobson, but the attempt went high and wide to keep the game tied.

Goaltender Corinne Schroeder turned aside all four Minnesota shots on net in overtime, while New York (2-2) was able to capitalize on their lone shot in the frame. Woods scored her second goal of the season, at the 4:01 mark, after a neutral zone turnover led to a one-on-one rush and ended with a wrister deflecting off the defender’s stick and over goaltender Maddie Rooney’s shoulder.

Defender Ella Shelton collected her third assist of the game on the winning-goal to take over the league’s scoring lead, while Jade Downie-Landry picked up the secondary assist, her second helper of the season.

Minnesota (3-1) had a strong first period, outshooting New York 11-6 while scoring two goals in the frame.

At 7:14, defender Lee Stecklein scored her first goal of the season off a shot from the point as Michela Cava recorded her first PWHL point with the assist.

The home team added to its lead at 11:22 when alternate captain Kelly Pannek picked up her first PWHL goal. Susanna Tapani picked up her third assist of the season on the goal.

An Abby Cook penalty allowed New York to cut the deficit in half at 14:23 of the second period when, on the powerplay, Carpenter tapped the puck home off a backdoor feed from Shelton.

In the third period, New York once again capitalized on the powerplay when Jessie Eldridge tapped the puck into the net at 10:49—just 13 seconds into the advantage—tying the game 2-2. The overtime was the first of the season for both teams.

Schroeder made 39 saves to secure the win, her second of the season. Rooney turned aside 26 shots and now has one win and one overtime loss on the season.

New York 3, Minnesota 2, OT

At Minnesota

New York (2-2) 0 1 1 1 — 3

Minnesota (3-1) 2 0 0 0 — 2

First period

Minnesota 1, Lee Stecklein 1 (Michela Cava 1), 7:14; Minnesota 2, Kelly Pannek 1 (Susanna Tapani 3), 11:22

Second period

New York 1, Alex Carpenter 3 (Ella Shelton 2, Abby Rogue2), 14:23

Third period

New York 2, Jessica Eldridge 2 (Carpenter 2, Shelton 3) 10:49

Overtime

New York 3, Emma Woods 1(Shelton 4, Jade Downie Landry 2), 4:01