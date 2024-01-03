Key shots fall for Simsbury in win over Avon

AVON, Jan. 2, 2024 – The shots were not falling in Tuesday night’s Central Connecticut Conference boys basketball game between Avon and Simsbury. A few shots would tickle the nets but too many were bouncing high off the rims leaving them to be fought for underneath the basket.

But the boys were not afraid to shoot nor play physical defense.

Simsbury’s Jacob Cohen helped the Trojans create some space and pull away from Avon, 48-40. Cohen hit three 3-point shots in the third quarter as the Trojans won their third straight game after an 0-3 start to the season.

Cohen had 13 for Simsbury (3-3) while Ryan Donahue had a game-high 15 points. Avon (2-2) dropped their second straight game despite 14 points from Luke Coppen and 10 from Steven Westrid.

“The kids are playing hard,” Avon head coach Kris Pedra said. “The kids, defensively, are buying in. Sometimes it is difficult at the offensive end. It will have to be a collective effort at that end for us. We have to sharpen up our skills offensively and we’ll do that over time.”

Simsbury struggled offensively as well so coach Greg Stillman reminded his team to play tough defense.

“Our defense has always been our identity,” Stillman said. “It is what we pride ourselves on. I tell the kids all the time – you shot can come and go but you can always play tough defense.”

Simsbury won the Bristol Central Holiday Tournament over the past weekend with two strong defensive efforts, giving up 55 points in the tournament. Simsbury beat Capital Prep in the semifinals, 65-28 and topped Bristol Eastern in the championship game, 50-27.

Simsbury gave up just five points in the second quarter but only scored four of their own and trailed 19-17 at the break.

Coppen’s baseline jumper early in the third quarter gave Avon a four-point lead, 21-17 but Cohen nailed three-point shots on back-to-back possessions to put Simsbury up by two, 23-21. After Bryce Van Meter sank two free throws for Simsbury, Avon’s Jude Turner hit a three-point shot to cut the lead to one, 25-24.

With 1:37 left in the third quarter, it was Cohen again with another three-point shot and a 28-24 advantage. Steven Westrid put up an offensive rebound in the lane with 1:09 left to cut the two but Donahue got three baskets in the final minute as Simsbury closed the third quarter with a 6-2 run and a 34-28 lead.

Avon cut the lead to three, 37-34, thanks to a 6-0 run when Srb hit a three-point shot, Coppen drove to the basket and Jahki Ritchens hit a free throw with 4:36 remaining in the game.

But Nick Cordani hit a pair of pullup jumpers in the next minute and a half to push the lead back to nine points, 43-34. The Falcons had several opportunities but most shots hit the rim and the rebounds were corralled by Simsbury defenders.

It was the third straight loss to Simsbury for the Falcons, who last beat their cross-Valley rival in 2020.

The Falcons return to action on Thursday when they host Berlin at 6:30 p.m. while Simsbury hits the hardwood on Thursday when they host Hall.

Simsbury 48, Avon 40

At Avon

Simsbury (48) Ryan Donahue 5-5-15, Will Gills 0-0-0, Nick Cordani 4-0-10, Tyler Veratti 1-0-2, Jacob Cohen 3-4-13, Shane Butler 0-0-0, Bryce Van Meter 0-2-2. Tommy Veratti 2-0-4. Totals 15-11

Avon (40) Luke Coppen 7-0-14, Harrison Srb 3-0-9, Tyler Assaro-Gracy 0-0-0, Joseph Vitkauskas 0-1-1, Jahki Ritchens 0-1-1, Samuel Muni 1-0-2, Steven Westrid 5-0-10, Jude Turner 1-0-3. Totals 17-2

Simsbury (3-3) 13 4 17 14 — 48

Avon (2-2) 14 5 9 12 — 40

Three-point goals: Srb (A) 3, Turner (A), Cordani (S) 2, Cohen (S) 3