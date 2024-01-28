LaBrecque’s goal in OT lifts Generals past Newington co-op

AVON, January 27, 2024 – Tyler LaBrecque scored the third of his three goals in overtime to lift the Farmington Valley co-op boys hockey team to a 3-2 win over Newington co-op Saturday afternoon at Avon Old Farms.

LaBrecque’s goal with 5:11 left in the OT session helped the Generals snap (2-10) an eight-game losing streak. LaBrecque, a forward from Farmington High, also scored in the second and third periods for the Generals.

Avon’s Nate Williams and Brendan McLaughlin each had two assists for the Generals. Lewis Mills’ Owen Yagid had an assist for Farmington Valley, which has players from Farmington, Avon, Lewis Mills and Windsor.

Newington co-op (7-5), which won in overtime on Wednesday night with a 4-3 win over Tri-Town, tied the game on a goal from Jack Guilmartin in the second period. Josh Beaudoin had a first period goal for the Nor’easters.

Anderson Claffey had 19 saves in net for Newington, which is made up of players from Newington, Canton, Cromwell, Manchester and Berlin, while Dominic Sartori made 27 saves in net for the Generals.

On Wednesday night at Newington Arena, David Andrews tied the game with Tri-Town at 3-3 with 4:31 gone in the third period before teammate Mason Buckley won it with an unassisted goal in OT.

Farmington Valley 3, Newington co-op 2

At Avon

Newington co-op (7-5) 1 1 0 0 — 2

Farmington Valley (2-10) 0 1 1 1 — 3

Goals: Tyler LaBrecque (F) 3, Josh Beaudoin (N), Jack Guilmartin (N); Assists: Nate Williams (F) 2, Brendan McLaughlin (F) 2, Owen Yagid (F), Kyle Klimas (N), Alex Malan (N), David Andrews (N); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 19, Dominic Sartori (F) 27

Newington co-op 4, Tri-Town 3, OT

At Newington

Tri-Town (1-6-1) 0 3 0 0 — 3

Newington (7-4) 1 1 1 1 — 4

Goals: Josh Beaudoin (N), Jack Petronio (N), David Andrews (N), Mason Buckley (N), Brett Cato (T), Jacob Wojcik (T), Ryan Birkenshaw (T); Assists: Kyle Klimas (N), Jack Guilmartin (N), Connor Blais (N), Gavyn Munson (N), Kade O’Connor (T); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 11, Dylan Sklenar (T) 16