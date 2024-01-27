Lewis Mills tops RHAM for ninth win in last 10 games

BURLINGTON, Jan. 26, 2024 – Eli Pelletier had 16 points and sank five 3-point shots to lead the Lewis Mills boys basketball team to a 68-56 win over RHAM in Central Connecticut Conference action on Friday night.

Gavin Daly and Connor Evans each added 13 points and Tommy Dinunzio scored 11 as the Spartans (9-3, 3-0 CCC South) won their fourth straight game and for the ninth time in the last 10 games. Troy Miller scored 21 points to lead RHAM (7-6).

Lewis Mills led by five points after one quarter before taking a 14-point lead at halftime. Tristan Mooney and Jack Nestor played well defensively for Mills.

Mills, who leads the CCC South division, returns to the hardwood on Monday night when they host Platt (2-8, 2-1 CCC South) at 6:45 p.m.

Lewis Mills 68, RHAM 56

At Burlington

RHAM (56) J. Drongonk 0-0-0, Troy Miller 10-0-21, B. Hulland 4-7-15, J. Ayers 1-0-3, S. Connolly 2-0-4, J. Callelo 1-0-3, A. Ayers 0-0-0, C. Sullivan 2-0-6, C. Trzokos 1-0-3; C. Bellamere 1-0-2, Totals 22-7-56

Lewis Mills (68) Gavin Daly 2-8-13, Tristan Mooney 1-3-5, Eli Pelletier 6-1-16, Brett Harding 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 4-3-11, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Jack Nestor 2-0-4, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Connor Evans 4-4-13, Max Dinunzio 0-1-1, Totals 20-20-68

RHAM (7-6) 11 14 14 15 — 56

Lewis Mills (9-3) 16 23 13 14 — 68

Three-point goals: Sullivan (RH) 2, Callelo (RH), J. Ayer (RH), Miller (RH); Pelletier (LM) 5, Daly (LM), Edmond (LM)