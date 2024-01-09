Manchester snaps Lewis Mills’ winning streak at five

BURLINGTON, Jan. 8, 2023 – Gavin Daly scored a career-high 23 points and hit six shots from three-point range but it wasn’t enough as Manchester snapped Lewis Mills’ five-game winning streak with a 64-57 victory Monday night in Central Connecticut Conference action.

Tristan Mooney had 14 points and Connor Evans had 13 points for Lewis Mills, which slipped to 5-3.

Quentin Ford scored 15 points to lead Manchester (7-1).

Manchester 64, Lewis Mills 57

At Burlington

Manchester (64) C. Clark 4-2-12, P. Sheets 5-1-11, W. Odan Tenn 5-1-14, J. Robinson 2-1-5, Magovero 2-0-5, Q. Ford 7-0-15, D. Miller 0-0-0, M. Ellis 2-0-4, Totals 26-5-64

Lewis Mills (57) Gavin Daly 7-4-23, Tristan Mooney 5-4-14, Eli Pelletier 1-3-5, Brett Harding 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 1-0-2, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Jack Nestor 0-0-0, Connor Evans 6-0-13, Totals 20-11-57

Manchester (7-1) 16- 16- 16- 16— 64

Lewis Mills (5-3) 17- 13 -14- 13— 57

Three-point goals: Clark 2, Sheets 2, Odan Tenn, Mogovero, Ford; Daly (LM) 6, Evans (LM)