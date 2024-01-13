Lewis Mills tops Berlin to move into first place in CCC South

BURLINGTON, Jan. 12, 2024 – Connor Evans had 19 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to help the Lewis Mills boys basketball team beat Berlin, 52-44 on Friday night in CCC South play.

Teammate Eli Pelletier had 14 points, four assists and three steals while Gavin Daly had 10 points and four assists for the Spartans (6-3, 3-0 CCC South). With the win, Mills moves into first place in the CCC South.

Jack Nestor and Tristan Mooney played excellent defense for Mills, who gave up just 17 points in the second half after allowing 27 in the first half. Berlin (5-4, 1-1 CCC South) had a 27-22 halftime lead. The Spartans have won six of their seven games.

River Eberhardt led the Redcoats with 15 points while Braden Harris scored 11 points.

Lewis Mills returns to action on Tuesday when they host Bloomfield in Burlington.

Lewis Mills 52, Berlin 44

At Burlington

Berlin (44) J. Morales 1-0-2, Luke Wadstrup 0-0-0, Toby Lavender 3-1-9, River Eberhardt 7-0-15, Kyle Melville 1-0-2, M. Fitzsimmons 1-0-2, Braden Harris 4-2-11, J. Adriole 1-0-3, Totals 18-3-44

Lewis Mills (52) Gavin Daly 4-2-10, Tristan Mooney 1-0-2, Eli Pelletier 6-0-14, Brett Harding 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 1-0-2, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Jack Nestor 2-2-6, Connor Evans 9-0-19, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0, Totals 23-4-52

Berlin (5-4) 14 13 9 8 — 44

Lewis Mills (6-3) 12 10 20 10 — 52

Three-point goals: Andriole (B), Harris (B), Eberhardt (B), Lavender (B), Pelletier (LM) 2, Evans (LM)