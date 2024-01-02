New York blanks Toronto, 4-0, in PWHL’s first game

History was made Monday afternoon in Toronto with the first game of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) at the sold-out Mattamy Athletic Center when New York blanked Toronto, 4-0.

Goalie Corrine Schroeder made 29 saves to earn the shutout as New York scored three goals in a span of 4:49 in the third period to break the game open.

New York, which trains in Connecticut at Chelsea Pier in Stamford, will play their first home game in Bridgeport on Friday when they host this same Toronto squad. Five of New York’s 12 home games will be played in Bridgeport with three games later in the season that are not assigned to a rink.

“This is an incredible moment, but this was never about a single moment. It was about a movement. Finally giving women professional hockey players the structure, the support and the sport they deserve,” said tennis icon Billie Jean King, also a member of the PWHL Advisory Board. “I proudly stand here celebrating these trailblazers. And the best part? We are just getting started. The PWHL is just getting started.”

New York’s Ella Shelton scored the first-ever PWHL goal on a shot from the point off a draw won by teammate Alex Carpenter at 10:43 of the first period, and New York never looked back.

After a scoreless second period, Carpenter kicked off the third period with a goal assisted by Paetyn Levis and Chloé Aurard at the 2:53 mark, which gave New York a 2-0 lead. Jill Saulnier and Kayla Vespa added the final two goals for New York at 4:57 and 7:42 respectively.

King performed the ceremonial faceoff with Jayna Hefford, the PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations and a four-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist.

The arena building, which was once home to historic Maple Leaf Gardens, is no stranger to women’s professional hockey. The Toronto Six of the now-defunct Premier Hockey League beat the Connecticut Whale, 3-0, in March to win their best-of-3 semifinal series and advance to the PHF finals. New York’s Emma Woods, then with Six, had the game-winning goal in overtime in game two.

New York 4, Toronto 0

At Toronto

New York (1-0) 1 0 3 – 4

Toronto (0-1) 0 0 0 – 0

First period

1, New York, Shelton 1 (Carpenter), 10:43. Penalties-Leslie Tor (slashing), 13:23; Giguère Ny (hooking), 15:21; Eldridge Ny (hooking), 19:59.

Second period

No Scoring. Penalties- none

Third period

2, New York, Carpenter 1 (Levis, Aurard), 2:53. 3, New York, Saulnier 1 (Downie-Landry, Aurard), 4:57. 4, New York, Vespa 1 (Labelle, Bourbonnais), 7:42. Penalties-Vasko Tor (interference), 8:49; Eldridge Ny (hooking), 11:54; Saulnier Ny (hooking), 12:39.

Shots on Goal-New York 13-4-11-28. Toronto 8-16-5-29.; Power Play Opportunities-New York 0 / 2; Toronto 0 / 4.; Goalies-New York, Schroeder 1-0 (29 shots-29 saves). Toronto, Campbell 0-1 (28 shots-24 saves).; A-2,537