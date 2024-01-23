Newington co-op dominates Northeastern co-op for third straight win

NEWINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 – Leading scorer Jack Petronio scored two goals and Alex Malan scored a pair as the Newington co-op boys hockey team won their third straight game with a 7-2 win over the Northeastern co-op squad in CCC South play Monday at Newington Arena.

Petronio has seven goals on the season to lead the Nor’easters while Gavyn Munson picked up a pair of assists to increase his team-leading total to nine assists.

Newington co-op (6-4), comprised of players from Newington, Canton, Cromwell, Berlin and Manchester, scored a season-high seven goals. Josh Beaudoin scored his fourth goal of the season while David Andrews scored his first.

Nick Fox scored his second goal of the season for Newington, which has won four of their last five games. Connor Blais had three assists for the Nor’easters.

Anderson Classey and Caden Gendreau combined to make 10 saves in net for Newington and earn the victory.

Northeastern (1-8) is a six-school co-op program hosted by Rockville and includes players from Bolton, Coventry, East Hartford, RHAM and Windham Tech.

Newington co-op 7, Northeastern co-op 2

At Newington

Newington (6-4) 1 4 2 — 7

Northeastern (1-8) 1 0 1 — 2

Goals: Jack Petronio (New) 2, Alex Malan (New) 2, Josh Beaudoin (New), Nick Fox (New), David Andrews (New), Alex Stoner (North), Drew Belsito (North); Assists: Connor Blais (New) 3, Gavyn Munson (New) 2, Kyle Klimas (New), Jack Gulmartin (New), Shane Pour malecki (North); Saves: Newington — Anderson Classey and Caden Gendreau 10 saves combined; Northeastern — Kian Kelsey and Jack Bell 31 saves combined