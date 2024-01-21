Newington co-op scores two in third period for fifth win of season

NEWINGTON, January 20, 2024 – Josh Beaudoin’s power play goal in the third period gave Newington co-op the lead for good in a 4-2 win over the Southington co-op team Saturday night at Newington Arena.

Mason Buckley added an empty net goal with less than two minutes remaining to ice the CCC South victory.

Ethan Lindquist and Jack Petronino also had goals for Newington co-op (5-4), which draws players from Newington, Canton, Berlin, Cromwell and Manchester. Goalie Anderson Claffey made eight saves to earn the victory for the Nor’easters.

Southington co-op (1-8), which has players from Southington, Coginchaug and Westbrook, received goals from Tyler Schmar and Jackson Bafundo. Southington goalie Tanner Doty made 41 stops in net.

Newington co-op 4, Southington co-op 2

At Newington

Southington co-op (1-8) 1 0 1 — 2

Newington co-op (5-4) 2 0 2 — 4

Goals: Josh Beaudoin (N), Mason Buckley (N), Ethan Lindquist (N), Jack Petronino (N), Tyler Schmar (S), Jackson Bufundo (S); Assists: Beaudoin, Buckley, Gavyn Munson (N) 2, Connor Blais (N), Kyle Klimas (N), Logan Hazlett (N), Jason Hurley (S) 2; Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 8, Tanner Doty (S) 41