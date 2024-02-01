No. 7 Simsbury plays tough to outlast No. 5 Conard

Simsbury’s Amanda Gallagher got it done on both ends of the floor Wednesday night in West Hartford. The senior guard had a game-high 17 points but also held Conard’s top scorer, Callie Cosgrove, to just four points as No. 7 Simsbury girls basketball team prevailed in a duel with No. 5 Conard, 50-46.

The Trojans (13-1, 4-0 CCC West) played the final quarter without Olivia Jarvis, who fouled out with two minutes left in the third quarter. Jarvis scored 11 points for Simsbury but Addison Girard and Alexa Gallagher each added nine points. “We gutted it out,” Simsbury head coach Sam Zullo said.

Emily Knowles had 24 points to lead Conard (14-2, 3-1 CCC West) while Courtney McPhee added 11. The game was a rematch of last February’s Central Connecticut Conference championship game, which was also won by the Trojans by a 40-37 score.

Simsbury has another top 10 contest on Saturday night when they host No. 8 Newington (12-3) at 6:30 p.m.

(7) Simsbury 50, (5) Conard 46

At West Hartford

Simsbury (50) Charlotte Reitz 0-0-0, Olivia Jarvis 4-3-11, Melinda Uanino 1-0-2, Charlotte Diviney 1-0-2, Addison Girard 2-3-9, Amanda Gallagher 4-8-17, Alexa Gallagher 3-0-9. Totals 15-14-50

Conard (46) Callie Cosgrove 1-2-4, Emily Knowles 10-1-24, Kathryn Torla 1-0-2, Courtney McPhee 5-1-11, Nicole Gorman 1-3-5, Caroline Cersosino 0-0-0. Totals 18-7-46

Simsbury (13-1) 15 7 15 13 — 50

Conard (14-2) 13 9 7 17 – 46

Three-point goals: Girard (S) 2, Amanda Gallagher (S), Alexis Gallagher (S) 3, Knowles (C) 3