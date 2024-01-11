Poulin gets hat trick, Marchment has gamewinner in win over New York

ELMONT, N.Y., January 10, 2023 – Montreal’s Marie-Philip Poulin had a hat trick with three goals as Montréal secured their first regulation win with a 5-2 win over New York at UBS Arena on Long Island Wednesday night in Professional Women’s Hockey League action.

New York (1-2) had their home opener in their second home arena, also home to the NHL’s New York Islanders, before 2,200 fans. New York played in Bridgeport at Total Mortgage Arena last Friday before 2,152 fans.

Poulin scored her first goal of the year at 8:14 in the first period to make it 1-1 off a feed from Erin Ambrose on a 2-on-1 rush. The Montréal captain capped off her stellar game with two third period goals, including the insurance marker at 6:05 off a back-and-forth play with Maureen Murphy, in addition to an empty net goal at 18:53.

Forward Jesse Eldridge scored her first goal of the season to open the scoring 6:01 into the first period, which put New York up 1-0.

Montréal forward Catherine Dubois — who signed a 10-day contract earlier in the day — made the most of her opportunity. Dubois scored a powerplay goal at 9:48 in the second period to put her team up 2-1.

Defender Ella Shelton scored a power play goal assisted by Abby Roque and Jesse Eldridge, just 26 seconds into the third period, her second goal of the season and New York’s first power play goal to tie the game at 2-2. Shelton also added an assist on Eldridge’s goal.

From there it was all Montreal, as the team scored three unanswered goals in the third period, beginning with the game-winner scored by former Connecticut Whale star Kennedy Marchment at 4:58, her first goal of the season.

Montréal goaltender Elaine Chuli made her first start of the season and stopped 30 shots in the win. Montreal improves to 2-1. New York’s Corinne Schroeder made 30 saves in her first game since her shutout in the season opener on January 1.

New York will head out on a four-game road trip before returning back to Bridgeport on Jan. 28 when they host Minnesota at 1 p.m. in Bridgeport.

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

MINNESOTA, Jan. 10, 2023 — First overall draft pick Taylor Heise stole the show on Wednesday with two highlight-reel goals and an assist to lead Minnesota to a 3-1 win against Toronto on Wednesday. Minnesota (3-0) is the first PWHL team to three wins, and the only remaining undefeated team.

Heise got the crowd at Xcel Energy Center on their feet near the end of the first, as she rushed the puck down the wing, beat two Toronto defenders in close, and tucked the puck past goaltender Kristen Campbell. This gave Minnesota the 1-0 lead at the 18:00 mark of the first period. Toronto is 1-2.