Shot off the pads lifts Minnesota to OT win over New York in Bridgeport

Minnesota’s Abby Boreen popped in a rebound off the pads of New York goalie Abbey Levy with 3:31 remaining in overtime to lift Minnesota to a 2-1 win over New York in Professional Women’s Hockey League action before 2,393 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport Sunday afternoon.

Boreen was there at the post for the rebound of Levy’s pads from a shot from Kelly Pannek.

Minnesota goaltender Nicole Hensley started the play, winning the race to the puck against a charging New York player. Hensley got to the puck in the high slot then fed Boreen who was circling back in the neutral zone, which created a 3-on-1 rush.

Boreen tapped the puck to teammate Kelly Pannek, who entered the offensive zone and got a quick shot off after avoiding the lone New York defender with a toe-drag in the slot. The shot created a rebound off Levy’s pads, which Boreen pounced on to secure the win for Minnesota (7-1), who remains first in the league PWHL with 15 points.

It was the first PWHL point for Boreen, who signed a 10-day contract on January 24 after beginning the season as a reserve player.

New York (3-5) tied the game at 1-1 with 19:37 remaining in the third period. Ella Shelton tied the game just 23 seconds into the period on a power play goal. She one-timed the pass from captain Micah Zandee-Hart and blasted the puck top shelf, over Hensley’s glove.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at 15:47 of the first period on a goal scored by Abby Cook.

The defender’s first-ever PWHL marker came after captain Kendall Coyne Schofield won the race to the puck in the offensive zone corner and fed Cook at the point, who steered her shot through traffic, past Levy.

Hensley kept her team up 1-0 through the first two periods, despite Minnesota being outshot 27-15 in that span — including a 17-6 advantage in the second— and taking five minor penalties in the first 40 minutes.

Hensley made 33 saves in the game for her fourth win of the season, the most in the PWHL.

“I’m really proud of how we just kept going,” Minnesota defender Lee Stecjlein said. “There were some mistakes here and there but we knew we had to keep fighting. Their team is full of skill and grit so we needed to be great today.”

Minnesota dropped a 4-3 OT decision to Boston on Saturday before heading to Bridgeport to face New York.

New York, which has lost three of its last four games, returns to action on Sunday, Feb. 4 when they visit Ottawa. The next game in Bridgeport will be Wednesday, March 6, when New York hosts Montreal at 7 p.m.

Minnesota 2, New York 1, OT

At Bridgeport

Minnesota (7-1) 1 0 0 1 – 2

New York (3-5) 0 0 1 0 – 1

First period

1, Minnesota, Cook 1 (Coyne Schofield, Pannek), 15:47. Penalties-Flaherty Min (hooking), 17:15.

Second period

No Scoring. Penalties-Křížová Min (boarding), 7:23; Stecklein Min (interference), 17:09; Flaherty Min (roughing), 19:11; Downie-Landry Ny (roughing), 19:11; Pannek Min (tripping), 19:33.

Third period

2, New York, Shelton 3 (Zandee-Hart, Carpenter), 0:23 (PP). Penalties-Schepers Min (hooking), 8:10; Křížová Min (inter. on goaltender), 13:52; Downie-Landry Ny (roughing), 13:52.

Overtime

3, Minnesota, Boreen 1 (Pannek, Hensley), 2:56. No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 37 (9-6-17-5-); New York 34 (10-17-5-2); Power Play Opportunities: Minnesota 0-0, New York 1-5; Goalies-Minnesota, Hensley 4-1-0-0 (34 shots-33 saves). New York, Levy 0-2-1-0 (37 shots-35 saves); A-2,393

Referees-Katie Glover (45), Jake Kamrass (3).; Linesmen-Jarrett Burton (90), Patrick Dapuzzo (77).

PWHL standings