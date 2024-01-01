Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: January 1-7, 2024

Tuesday, January 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Simsbury at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bolton at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
Bristol Eastern at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at Bolton, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Watertown/Pomperaug at Farmington Valley (AOF), 7:30 p.m.
Newington co-op at Hall (Veterans Memorial), 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at South Windsor, 6 p.m.
Simsbury at Conard, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berlin at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Bristol Central, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW Catholic at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at East Granby, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Granby at Canton, 5:30 p.m.
Simsbury at East Hartford, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6
BOYS HOCKEY
Northeastern co-op at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Bristol Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Warrior Invitational at Canton, 9 a.m.
Simsbury at Warde Invitational, 9 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Glastonbury at Avon (Plainville HS), 11 a.m.

Previous results

Previous Winter 2024 results
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023 
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results
June 5-11, 2023
May 29-June 4, 2023
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023 
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results