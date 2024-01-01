Weekly scoreboard: January 1-7, 2024

Tuesday, January 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Simsbury at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bolton at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
Bristol Eastern at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at Bolton, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Watertown/Pomperaug at Farmington Valley (AOF), 7:30 p.m.
Newington co-op at Hall (Veterans Memorial), 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at South Windsor, 6 p.m.
Simsbury at Conard, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berlin at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Bristol Central, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW Catholic at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at East Granby, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Granby at Canton, 5:30 p.m.
Simsbury at East Hartford, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 6
BOYS HOCKEY
Northeastern co-op at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Bristol Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Warrior Invitational at Canton, 9 a.m.
Simsbury at Warde Invitational, 9 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Glastonbury at Avon (Plainville HS), 11 a.m.
Previous results
Previous Winter 2024 results
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023
Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023
Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023
Previous Spring 2023 results
June 5-11, 2023
May 29-June 4, 2023
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023
Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022