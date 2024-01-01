Weekly scoreboard: January 1-7, 2024

Tuesday, January 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Simsbury at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bolton at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

Bristol Eastern at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton at Bolton, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Watertown/Pomperaug at Farmington Valley (AOF), 7:30 p.m.

Newington co-op at Hall (Veterans Memorial), 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at South Windsor, 6 p.m.

Simsbury at Conard, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berlin at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Bristol Central, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NW Catholic at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at East Granby, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Granby at Canton, 5:30 p.m.

Simsbury at East Hartford, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

BOYS HOCKEY

Northeastern co-op at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at Bristol Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

Warrior Invitational at Canton, 9 a.m.

Simsbury at Warde Invitational, 9 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Glastonbury at Avon (Plainville HS), 11 a.m.

