Weekly scoreboard: January 28-Feb. 3, 2024

Monday, January 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cromwell at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Platt, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coginchaug at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Southington, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Windsor at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Southington at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Canton, Granby at NCCC Championships at New Haven

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Bristol co-op, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at East Windsor, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Simsbury at Conard, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

NW Catholic at Farmington Valley (AOF), 7:30 p.m.

Newington co-op at Southington co-op (Cromwell), 4:10 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at RHAM, 6 p.m.

Haddam-Killingworth at Canton, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men: Providence at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Women: UConn at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Canton at Granby, 5:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon, Simsbury, Farmington at CCC Championships at Glastonbury, 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Litchfield at Lewis Mills, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newington at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon, Simsbury, Farmington at CCC Championships at Glastonbury, 4 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

South Windsor at Farmington Valley (AOF), 3:45 p.m.

Enfield/East Granby/Stafford at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Newington at Avon (Plainville HS), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men: UConn at St. John’s, noon

Sunday, February 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women: St. John’s at UConn, 3 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

PWHL: New York at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

