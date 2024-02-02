2024 CCC Winter Tournaments

Pairings and results for the 2024 Central Connecticut Conference’s winter post-season tournaments.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
CCC Championships
At New Haven (Jan. 27)
GIRLS
Team results – 1. Glastonbury 98, 2. Bloomfield 87, 3. Windsor 67, 4. E.O. Smith 47, 5. Manchester 33, 6. Conard 32, 7. Hall 30, 8. Newington 20, 9. Southington 18, 10. Avon 14, 11. Maloney 12, 12. East Hartford 8, 13. Wethersfield 8, 14. New Britain and Platt 6, 16. Lewis Mills 4, 17. Bristol Eastern, Hartford Public and South Windsor 3, 20. East Catholic, Plainville and Simsbury 2, 23. Berlin, Bristol Central and NW Catholic 1
2024 CCC Indoor Track and Field championships
BOYS
Team results – 1. Hall 90, 2. Bloomfield 65, 3. Windsor 55, 4. Manchester 48, 5. Southington 33, 6. Tolland 32, 7. East Hartford 28, 8. New Britain 24, 9. Bristol Central and Simsbury 23, 11. South Windsor 16, 12. Conard 13, 13. Glastonbury 12, 14. Lewis Mills 9, 15. Newington 6, 16. Rocky Hill 5, 17. RHAM, Wethersfield and Bristol Eastern 4, 20. E.O. Smith, East Catholic, Farmington and Middletown 3, 24. Hartford Public and Avon 2
2024 CCC Indoor Track and Field championships
Previous years
2023 CCC winter tournaments
2022 CCC winter tournaments
2021 CCC winter tournaments