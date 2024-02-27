2024 Girls hockey state tournament seeds and results

The Connecticut High School Girls Hockey Association announced the pairings for their 12-team state tournament that began on Monday. Darien is the top seed with a 15-2 record.

2024 state tournament seedings with regular season records.

Team Rec Other co-op partners 1. Darien 15-2 2. New Canaan 18-2 3. East Catholic co-op 16-4 Glastonbury, South Windsor, Tolland, Rockville 4. Stamford co-op 14-5 Westhill, Staples 5. Mercy co-op 12-6-1 NW Catholic, East Hampton 6. Southington co-op 11-9 Avon, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Coventry, Berlin, Watertown, Plainville, Lewis Mills 7. Suffield co-op 10-7 Canton, Windsor, Ellington, Granby, E.O. Smith, Enfield, Somers, Windsor Locks, NW Regional, East Hampton 8. Hand co-op 9-7-1 Branford, Westbrook, Old Saybrook, Valley Regional, Cromwell, H-K 9. Hamden 11-8-1 10. Hall/Conard 11-7-1 11. Amity co-op 10-9-1 North Haven, Cheshire 12. Ridgefield co-op 8-7-2 Danbury, Immaculate



Monday, February 26

First round

No. 9 Hamden 7, No. 8 Hand 5

No. 5 Mercy 7, No. 12 Ridgefield 0

No. 6 Southington co-op 4, No. 11 Amity co-op 1

No. 7 Suffield co-op 2, No. 10 Hall/Conard

Thursday, February 29

Quarterfinals

Game 5: Hamden at No. 1 Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Mercy co-op at No. 4 Stamford, 7:20 p.m.

Game 7: Southington co-op at No. 3 East Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Suffield co-op at No. 2 New Canaan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Semifinals at The Rinks in Shelton

Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, 7:40 p.m.

Date TBA

Championship game at Quinnipiac

Two semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Conference tournaments

Central Connecticut Conference

Monday, Feb. 20

Semifinals

No. 3 Southington/Avon 2, No. 2 NW Catholic/Mercy 1

No. 1 East Catholic 6, No. 4 Hall/Conard 0

Friday, Feb. 23

Championship Game at Trinity College

East Catholic 5, Southington/Avon 2

FCIAC Tournament

Friday, Feb. 23

Semifinals at Darien Ice House

No. 1 Darien 5, No. 4 Greenwich 0

No. 2 New Canaan 2, No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1 (3 OT)

Sunday, Feb. 25

Championship Game @Darien Ice House

Darien 3, New Canaan 2

Southern Connecticut Conference

Monday, Feb. 19

First Round

No. 3 Hamden co-op 5, No. 6 Guilford co-op 0

No. 4 West Haven/SHA co-op 3, No. 5 Masuk co-op 2 (2 OT)

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Semifinals

Hamden co-op 4, No. 2 Daniel Hand 1

WH-SHA co-op 2, No. 1 Amity/Cheshire/North Haven co-op 1

Friday, Feb. 23

Championship Game @Bennett Rink

Hamden co-op 3, West Haven/SHA co-op 1

Girls hockey state championship games

2023: West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 1, Hamden 0, OT

2022: New Canaan 4, Darien 3, 3 OT

2021: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2020: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: New Canaan 3, Darien 1

2018: Darien 5, Suffield co-op 2

2017: Darien 4, Hamden 3, OT

2016: Darien 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 1

2015: Simsbury 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 2, 2 OT (co-champions)

2014: Simsbury 3, Guilford 1

2013: New Canaan 2, Hall/Conard 0

2012: Hall/Conard 3, New Canaan 2, OT

2011: New Canaan 7, Ridgefield 2

2010: New Canaan 1, Darien 0

2009: Darien 3, New Canaan 2

2008: New Canaan 3, Greenwich 0

2007: New Canaan 2, Guilford 1, OT

2006: New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1

