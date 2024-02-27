Connect with us

Girls Hockey

2024 Girls hockey state tournament seeds and results

The Connecticut High School Girls Hockey Association announced the pairings for their 12-team state tournament that began on Monday. Darien is the top seed with a 15-2 record.

2024 state tournament seedings with regular season records.

Team Rec Other co-op partners
1. Darien 15-2
2. New Canaan 18-2
3. East Catholic co-op 16-4 Glastonbury, South Windsor, Tolland, Rockville
4. Stamford co-op 14-5 Westhill, Staples
5. Mercy co-op 12-6-1 NW Catholic, East Hampton
6. Southington co-op 11-9 Avon, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Coventry, Berlin, Watertown, Plainville, Lewis Mills
7. Suffield co-op 10-7 Canton, Windsor, Ellington, Granby, E.O. Smith, Enfield, Somers, Windsor Locks, NW Regional, East Hampton
8. Hand co-op 9-7-1 Branford, Westbrook, Old Saybrook, Valley Regional, Cromwell, H-K
9. Hamden 11-8-1
10. Hall/Conard 11-7-1
11. Amity co-op 10-9-1 North Haven, Cheshire
12. Ridgefield co-op 8-7-2 Danbury, Immaculate


Monday, February 26
First round
No. 9 Hamden 7, No. 8 Hand 5
No. 5 Mercy 7, No. 12 Ridgefield 0
No. 6 Southington co-op 4, No. 11 Amity co-op 1
No. 7 Suffield co-op 2, No. 10 Hall/Conard

Thursday, February 29
Quarterfinals
Game 5: Hamden at No. 1 Darien, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Mercy co-op at No. 4 Stamford, 7:20 p.m.
Game 7: Southington co-op at No. 3 East Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Suffield co-op at No. 2 New Canaan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2
Semifinals at The Rinks in Shelton
Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, 7:40 p.m.

Date TBA
Championship game at Quinnipiac
Two semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Conference tournaments

Central Connecticut Conference
Monday, Feb. 20
Semifinals
No. 3 Southington/Avon 2, No. 2 NW Catholic/Mercy 1
No. 1 East Catholic 6, No. 4 Hall/Conard 0
Friday, Feb. 23
Championship Game at Trinity College
East Catholic 5, Southington/Avon 2

FCIAC Tournament
Friday, Feb. 23
Semifinals at Darien Ice House
No. 1 Darien 5, No. 4 Greenwich 0
No. 2 New Canaan 2, No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1 (3 OT)
Sunday, Feb. 25
Championship Game @Darien Ice House
Darien 3, New Canaan 2

Southern Connecticut Conference
Monday, Feb. 19
First Round
No. 3 Hamden co-op 5, No. 6 Guilford co-op 0
No. 4 West Haven/SHA co-op 3, No. 5 Masuk co-op 2 (2 OT)
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Semifinals
Hamden co-op 4, No. 2 Daniel Hand 1
WH-SHA co-op 2, No. 1 Amity/Cheshire/North Haven co-op 1
Friday, Feb. 23
Championship Game @Bennett Rink
Hamden co-op 3, West Haven/SHA co-op 1

Girls hockey state championship games

2023: West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 1, Hamden 0, OT
2022: New Canaan 4, Darien 3, 3 OT
2021: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2020: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019: New Canaan 3, Darien 1
2018: Darien 5, Suffield co-op 2
2017: Darien 4, Hamden 3, OT
2016: Darien 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 1
2015: Simsbury 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 2, 2 OT (co-champions)
2014: Simsbury 3, Guilford 1
2013: New Canaan 2, Hall/Conard 0
2012: Hall/Conard 3, New Canaan 2, OT
2011: New Canaan 7, Ridgefield 2
2010: New Canaan 1, Darien 0
2009: Darien 3, New Canaan 2
2008: New Canaan 3, Greenwich 0
2007: New Canaan 2, Guilford 1, OT
2006: New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1

Previous results

2023 state tournament
2022 state tournament
2020 state tournament
2019 state tournament

2014 state tournament
2013 state tournament

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Girls Hockey