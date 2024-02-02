2024 NCCC winter tournaments

Pairings and results for the 2024 North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) winter post-season tournaments.
INDOOR TRACK
2024 NCCC championships
At New Haven (Jan. 30)
GIRLS: 1. Suffield 123, 2. Rockville 72, 3. Stafford 67, 4. Ellington 64, 5. Somers 54, 6. Canton 41, 7. Windsor Locks 40, 8. Coventry 22½, 9. Granby 19, 10. Bolton 2½, 11. East Windsor 2
BOYS: 1. Suffield 149½, 2. Rockville 123, 3. Bolton 57, 4. Windsor Locks 44, 5. Ellington 43, 6. Coventry 29, 7. Canton 20, 8. Granby 15, 9. East Windsor 13½, 10. SMSA and Stafford 10, 12. Somers 6
2024 NCCC indoor track and field championships results
Previous years
2023 NCCC Winter Tournament results
2022 NCCC Winter Tournament results
2021 NCCC Winter Tournament results