Buckley has three goals to help Nor’easters top Enfield co-op, 7-3

NEWINGTON, Feb. 3, 2024 – Mason Buckley had three goals and an assist to help the Newington co-op ice hockey team beat Enfield/East Granby/Stafford, 7-3 in a CCC South matchup Saturday night at Newington Arena.

The Nor’easters (8-6, 6-3 CCC South) scored five goals in the second period to break open a tight 1-1 contest. Buckley had two goals and an assist in the second period. His two goals came in a span of 1:23. It was Buckley’s second hat trick of the season. He had three goals in a win over Rocky Hill in January.

Jack Petronio had two goals and an assist for Newington co-op with Josh Beaudoin getting three assists and Kyle Klimas getting two assists and a goal, his second of the season.

Newington co-op, which consists of players from Newington, Canton, Berlin, Manchester and Cromwell, returns to the ice on Wednesday when they host Staples at Newington Arena for a non-conference contest.

Newington co-op 7, Enfield co-op 3

At Newington

Enfield (4-5-2) 1 0 2 — 3

Newington (8-6) 1 5 1 — 7

Goals: Mason Buckley (N) 3, Jack Petronio (N) 2, Kyle Klimas (N), Cole Brandon (N), Chase Stebbins (En), Colin Tavernier (En), Jack Mikan-Jones (En), Assists: Cooper Love (En), Buckley, Petronio, Klimas 2, Josh Beaudoin (N) 3, Logan Hazlett (N), Anderson Claffey (N); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 19, Bryant Cecire 18; Shots: Newington 25-22