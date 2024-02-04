Connect with us

Buckley has three goals to help Nor’easters top Enfield co-op, 7-3

Newington co-op’s Mason Buckley (19) had his second hat trick of the season to help the Nor’easters beat Enfield co-op on Saturday night.

NEWINGTON, Feb. 3, 2024 – Mason Buckley had three goals and an assist to help the Newington co-op ice hockey team beat Enfield/East Granby/Stafford, 7-3 in a CCC South matchup Saturday night at Newington Arena.

The Nor’easters (8-6, 6-3 CCC South) scored five goals in the second period to break open a tight 1-1 contest. Buckley had two goals and an assist in the second period. His two goals came in a span of 1:23. It was Buckley’s second hat trick of the season. He had three goals in a win over Rocky Hill in January.

Jack Petronio had two goals and an assist for Newington co-op with Josh Beaudoin getting three assists and Kyle Klimas getting two assists and a goal, his second of the season.

Newington co-op, which consists of players from Newington, Canton, Berlin, Manchester and Cromwell, returns to the ice on Wednesday when they host Staples at Newington Arena for a non-conference contest.

Newington co-op 7, Enfield co-op 3
At Newington
Enfield (4-5-2)              1  0  2  — 3
Newington (8-6)          1  5  1  — 7
Goals: Mason Buckley (N) 3, Jack Petronio (N) 2, Kyle Klimas (N), Cole Brandon (N), Chase Stebbins (En), Colin Tavernier (En), Jack Mikan-Jones (En), Assists: Cooper Love (En), Buckley, Petronio, Klimas 2, Josh Beaudoin (N) 3, Logan Hazlett (N), Anderson Claffey (N); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 19, Bryant Cecire 18; Shots: Newington 25-22

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

