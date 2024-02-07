Claffey earns first career shutout as Newington co-op blanks Staples

NEWINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 – Goalie Anderson Claffey made 11 saves to earn his first career shutout as the Newington co-op squad earned a 3-0 win over Staples-Westport in a non-conference game Wednesday at Newington Arena.

Claffey did get much work in this game but made four saves in the third period to secure the shutout.

Kyle Klimas, Alex Malan and Logan Hazlett had goals for the Nor’easters, who improve to 9-6 on the year with their second consecutive win. Klimas scored for the second straight game and popped in his third goal of the season.

Malan scored his fourth goal of the year while Hazlett scored his third goal.

Newington, which is made up players from Canton, Newington, Berlin, Cromwell and Manchester, returns to the ice on Saturday when they travel to Storrs to face E.O. Smith/Tolland on the UConn campus in a CCC South contest.

Newington co-op 3, Staples 0

At Newington

Staples (6-9) 0 0 0 — 0

Newington (9-6) 1 1 1 — 3

Goals: Alex Malan (N), Kyle Klimas (N), Logan Hazlett (N); Assists: Ethan Lindquist (N), Connor Blais (N), Josh Beaudoin (N), Billy Ryan (N); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 11, Mason Mountain(S) 19