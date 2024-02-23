Conard holds off Lewis Mills, 48-46, in CCC opener

WEST HARTFORD, Feb. 22, 2024 – In their first-ever appearance in the Central Connecticut Conference championship tournament, No. 9 Lewis Mills couldn’t convert on numerous opportunities in the fourth quarter and dropped a 48-46 decision to No. 8 Conard in a first round CCC contest on Thursday night.

The CCC South champion Spartans (16-5) could only manage four points in the final eight minutes of the game.

Eli Pelletier had 16 points for No. 9 seed Lewis Mills while Connor Evans added nine points. Conard (17-4), who has won 11 straight games, got 17 points from leading scorer Riley Fox and 15 points from Aiden Fox.

Mills had several opportunities in the final minute but couldn’t convert. Mills got off a three-point shot with under five seconds remaining that rimmed out and the Red Wolves were able to advance.

Conard will face No. 1 seed East Catholic on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Enfield in the league quarterfinals while Mills will prepare for their game in the upcoming CIAC Division III state tournament.

Conard 48, Lewis Mills 46

At West Hartford

Lewis Mills (46) Charlie Joiner 2-0-4, Tristan Mooney 3-0-7, Eli Pelletier 4-5-16, Tommy Dinunzio 3-0-6, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Jack Nestor 2-0-4, Connor Evans 3-2-9, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0, Totals 17-7-46

Conard (48) Max Tartaglia 2-0-4, Aiden Fox 6-0-15, Riley Fox 6-3-17, Nick Armstrong 0-2-2, J. Goode 1-0-2, Aiden Scully 3-0-8, Totals 18-3-48

Lewis Mills (16-5) 13 14 15 4 — 46

Conard (17-4) 10 20 13 5 — 48

Three-point goals: Mooney (LM), Pelletier (LM) 3, Evans (LM); A. Fox (C) 3, R. Fox (C) 2, Scully (C) 2

2024 CCC Tournament

Thursday’s first round

East Catholic 96, Enfield 49

Conard 48, Lewis Mills 46

NW Catholic 70, Middletown 62

Newington 75, Southington 48

Windsor 76, RHAM 60

Bristol Eastern 58, Glastonbury 51

Manchester 69, East Hartford 65

Farmington 41, New Britain 39

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At Enfield

East Catholic vs. Conard, 1 p.m.

NW Catholic vs. Newington, 3 p.m.

Manchester vs. Farmington, 5 p.m.

Windsor vs. Bristol Eastern, 7 p.m.