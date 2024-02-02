Five Avon High relay teams finish in top 10 at CCC championships

Four Avon High relay teams finished in the top 10 of their respective events to lead the Avon High girls indoor track and field team to a tenth place finish on Saturday at the Central Connecticut Conference championship meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on the campus of Hillhouse High in New Haven.

Avon’s sprint medley relay of Natalie Ith, Lauren Edge, Kathryn Martin and Ying Ying Cheng finished third with a school-record time of 4:25.48. The team knocked five seconds of their previous best time and qualified to run in the Nike national championship meet in March.

Avon’s 4×200 relay team (Ith, Edge, Julia Freeman, Martin) finished fifth with a time of 1:51.35 with the 4×800 relay team (Miri Ek, Sara Trautman, Ava Keleher, Laura Funderburk) and 4×400 relay team (Freeman, Cheng, Yasmin Rensch, Martin) each finished seventh.

The best individual performance of the meet for the Falcons came from freshman Abigail Van Hoof, who was fifth in the 1,000 meters with a personal-best time of 3:11.74. Van Hoof also fimished eighth in the 1,600 with a personal-best time of 5:27.44.

Cheng was tenth in the 600 meters with a personal-best time of 1:45.21, Funderburk was tenth in the 3,200 meters with a season-best time of 12:25.80 and Rensch was tenth in the high jump with a leap of 4-foot-6.

The top performance from the Avon High boys indoor track and field team came from their 4×800 relay (John Pierangeli, Ethan Sloat, Chris Campbell, Aidan McLaughlin), who finished sixth with a time of 8:47.14. It was the fastest time of the season for the runners, who each ran season-best splits on their respective 800 meter legs.

It was Avon’s only top 10 finish in the meet. The Falcons finished tied for 24th place with Hartford Public, which will be leaving the CCC at the end of the winter season.

Avon returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 10 when they compete at the CIAC Class M championship meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center beginning at 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

CCC Championships

At New Haven

GIRLS

Team results – 1. Glastonbury 98, 2. Bloomfield 87, 3. Windsor 67, 4. E.O. Smith 47, 5. Manchester 33, 6. Conard 32, 7. Hall 30, 8. Newington 20, 9. Southington 18, 10. Avon 14, 11. Maloney 12, 12. East Hartford 8, 13. Wethersfield 8, 14. New Britain and Platt 6, 16. Lewis Mills 4, 17. Bristol Eastern, Hartford Public and South Windsor 3, 20. East Catholic, Plainville and Simsbury 2, 23. Berlin, Bristol Central and NW Catholic 1

BOYS

Team results – 1. Hall 90, 2. Bloomfield 65, 3. Windsor 55, 4. Manchester 48, 5. Southington 33, 6. Tolland 32, 7. East Hartford 28, 8. New Britain 24, 9. Bristol Central and Simsbury 23, 11. South Windsor 16, 12. Conard 13, 13. Glastonbury 12, 14. Lewis Mills 9, 15. Newington 6, 16. Rocky Hill 5, 17. RHAM, Wethersfield and Bristol Eastern 4, 20. E.O. Smith, East Catholic, Farmington and Middletown 3, 24. Hartford Public and Avon 2

