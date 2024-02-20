Lewis Mills beats Plainville to clinch first CCC South crown

Connor Evans had 24 points and Tommy Dinunzio had 14 as the Lewis Mills boys basketball won their first CCC South championship Monday night with a 62-53 win over host Plainville.

With the win, Mills (15-4, 7-0) finished undefeated in the CCC South division and brought home their first pennant since winning the Berkshire League championship in 2017. The Spartans joined the Central Connecticut Conference in 2019-20.

Mills raced out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter and extended it to 13 at halftime. Tristan Mooney added 11 for Mills, who will close out the regular season with a non-division contest against Newington on Tuesday in Burlington.

Mills will play in the CCC Tournament beginning on Thursday night.

Brady Wiezorek had 11 points for Plainville (9-11, 1-6 CCC South).

Lewis Mills 62, Plainville 53

At Plainville

Lewis Mills (62) Charlie Joiner 2-3-7, Tristan Mooney 3-3-11, Eli Pelletier 1-0-2, Tommy Dinunzio 7-0-14, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Jack Nestor 1-0-2, Connor Evans 8-4-24, Max Dinunzio 1-0-3, Totals 23-10-62

Plainville (53) Christian Marfia 1-1-3, Dominic Ciriello 1-0-3, Brady Wiezorek 5-3-15, Joe Vazquez 4–8-17, Jayden Castro 1-0-2, John Kafka 0-0-0, Alex Ortiz 3-0-9, Njaz Sardonovic 2-0-4, Totals 17-12-53

Lewis Mills (15-4) 21 14 13 14 — 62

Plainville (9-11) 10 12 18 13— 53

Three-point goals: Mooney (LM) 2, Evans (LM) 2, M. Dinunzio (LM), Ortiz (P) 3, Sardonovic (P) 2, Wiezorek (P) 2