Mills tops Maloney to remain unbeaten in CCC South

Connor Evans had 22 points and 16 rebounds in Monday night’s win over Maloney in Meriden. 

MERIDEN, Feb. 5, 2024 – Connor Evans had 22 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Lewis Mills boys basketball team took another step toward a possible CCC South championship with a 64-44 victory over Maloney on Monday night.

With their seventh straight win, Lewis Mills improved to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in the CCC South with two league games remaining.

Mills hosts Bristol Central on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. with an opportunity to win a share of the title with a victory. The Spartans close out their CCC South schedule with a game at Plainville on Monday, Feb. 19.

Jack Nestor scored eight points and had 10 rebounds for Mills while Eli Pelletier scored nine points.

Lewis Mills 64, Maloney 44
At Meriden
Lewis Mills (64) Charlie Joiner 1-1-3, Tristan Mooney 3-0-6, Eli Pelletier 1-6-9, Tommy Dinunzio 0-4-4, Chad Edmond 2-1-7, Jack Nestor 3-2-8, Gage Kosak 2-1-5, Gavin Grustus 0-0-0, Connor Evans 9-4-22, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0, Totals 21-19-64
Maloney (44) Jesus Martell 0-0-0, Sean Boles 1-4-7, Allen Lee 0-0-0, Mekhi Seth 1-3-5, R. Jordan 0-0-0, J Giacco 1-0-3, L. Nieves 1-2-5, M. Gaborabte 0-0-0, Marquis Ward 3-1-7, N. Byrd 1-1-3, Eli Sherwoda 1-2-5, M. Massey 4-1-9, Aiden Valerie 0-0-0, Totals 13-14-44
Lewis Mills (12-3)     15  18  19  12  — 64
Maloney (5-11)             9   6     9  18   — 44
Three-point goals: Edmond (LM) 2, Pelletier (LM); Boles (M), Giacco (M), Nieves (M), Sherwoda (M)

