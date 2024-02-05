New York’s Carpenter ties game in third period, wins it in OT

New York’s Alex Carpenter scored the game-tying goal and then scored the game-winning goal in overtime as New York rallied back from a three-goal deficit to beat Ottawa 4-3 in overtime on Sunday in Ottawa before 8,062 fans at The Arena at TD Place.

Carpenter, who leads the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) in scoring with 11 points, tied the game with 3:27 left in the third period and won it with a slap shot with 2:48 left in OT.

“We were just looking to get more pucks on net all game,” Carpenter said. “We didn’t have too many going into the third. Especially in overtime we just wanted to control most of the play.”

Carpenter was in the right place for the game-tying goal. Abby Roque was taking the puck to the net but Ottawa goalie Emerance Maschmeyer had her blocked on the right side. Roque quickly fired the puck to her right to a wide-open Carpenter, who one-timed it into the open net.

Carpenter capped off the comeback with 2:48 left in OT with a shot off the rush which went into the far side of the net past Maschmeyer. Ella Shelton and Roque provided the assists on the goal.

New York (4-5) was down 3-0 in the third period. “We’ve come back from a lot of games this season,” Carpenter said. “We had (a comeback win) in Minnesota – obviously not that big of a deficit – but we don’t really care how many goals we’re down I think we just keep playing until the very end.”

Carpenter has a team-leading five goals and six assists after nine games.

It was a tough loss for Ottawa (2-5), who have lost four games in overtime already.

“You’ve got to learn from it. Sometimes, it stings. We’ve had other games with a similar outcome and they didn’t sting the same,” Ottawa coach Carla MacLeod said. “You just have to let the sting settle. That is why we’re all fierce competitors. That is why we are in this industry. You’re going to be on the good side of some of those and you’re going to be on the bad side of some of those.”

It was Roque who first gave New York a spark late in the third with a goal at 14:54, which made the score 3-1. Roque was able to corral a rebound created by a Jaime Bourbonnais shot and put the puck over Maschmeyer’s shoulder from in close.

New York got within one just 44 seconds later, off the stick of Jade Downie-Landry, her fourth goal of the season. Eldridge provided the assist by patiently holding the puck on a 2-on-1 before feeding Downie-Landry who tapped it home to make the game 3-2.

Ottawa took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Aneta Tejralova, who scored her first PWHL goal of the season on a one-timer that sailed over the glove of New York goalie Corinne Schroeder.

In the third period, Ottawa’s Lexie Adzija extended the lead to 2-0 with her team-leading fourth goal of the season. Hayley Scamurra stole the puck from a New York defender before feeding Adzija on the 2-on-1, who slid it under Schroeder’s pad. Savannah Harmon made the game 3-0 with a power play goal.

Schroeder made 39 saves for New York, who was outshot in every period except overtime. This is the goaltender’s fourth win of the season which ties her for the league-lead. Maschmeyer made 27 saves in the loss.

New York returns to the ice on Saturday, Feb. 17 when they travel to Boston for a game at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. New York returns to Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Arena for a game on Wednesday, March 6 against Montreal at 7 p.m.

New York 4, Ottawa 3

At Ottawa

New York 0 0 3 1 – 4

Ottawa 1 0 2 0 – 3

First period

1, Ottawa, Tejralová 1 (Clark, Boulier), 7:37. Penalties-Bourbonnais Ny (body checking), 17:31.

Second period

No Scoring. Penalties-Gilmore Ott (slashing), 12:47; Hobson Ny (holding), 16:23; Hobson Ny (interference), 18:39.

Third period

2, Ottawa, Adzija 4 (Scamurra), 2:20. 3, Ottawa, Harmon 2 (Watts, Clark), 9:13 (PP). 4, New York, Roque 2 (Bourbonnais), 14:54. 5, New York, Downie-Landry 4 (Eldridge, Aurard), 15:38. 6, New York, Carpenter 4 (Roque, Eldridge), 16:33 (PP). Penalties-Shelton Ny (boarding), 7:31; Adzija Ott (boarding), 16:06.

Overtime

7, New York, Carpenter 5 (Shelton, Roque), 2:12. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-New York 10-6-11-4-31. Ottawa 15-13-14-0-42.; Power Play Opportunities-New York 1-2, Ottawa 1-4; Goalies-New York, Schroeder 42 shots-39 saves. Ottawa, Maschmeyer 31 shots-27 saves; A-8,062