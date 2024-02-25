Newington co-op closes out regular season with a shutout win

BOLTON, Feb. 24, 2024 – Goalie Anderson Claffey made 18 saves to earn his second shutout of the season as the Newington High co-op boys hockey team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Northeastern Shamrocks co-op squad on Saturday at Bolton Ice Arena.

Four players had goals for the Nor’easters – Jack Petronio, Josh Beaudoin, Mason Buckley and Kyle Klimas. Buckley also had a pair of assists for a three-point contest.

Newington, which is comprised of players from Newington, Canton, Berlin, Cromwell and Manchester, will play in the upcoming CIAC Division III tournament and awaits word on a possible date in the CCC South conference tournament that begins next week.

The host school for the Shamrocks (2-16) is Rockville with players from Bolton, Coventry, East Hartford, RHAM and Windham Tech.

Earlier in the week, Newington dropped a 7-2 decision to Conard with David Andrews scoring both goals in the loss. Claffey made 21 saves with Guilmartin and Buckley getting assists.

Newington co-op 4, Northeastern co-op 0

At Bolton

Newington co-op (10-10) 1 3 0 — 4

Northeastern co-op (2-16) 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Mason Buckley, Josh Beaudoin, Jack Petronio, Kyle Klimas; Assists: Buckley 2, Beaudoin, Petronio, Jack Guilmartin, Connor Blais, Ethan Lindquist, Logan Hazlett; Saves: Anderson Claffey (Newington) 18, Blake Ittleson (NE) and Brendan Murphy (NE) combined for 34