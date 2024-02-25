Connect with us

Newington co-op closes out regular season with a shutout win

BOLTON, Feb. 24, 2024 – Goalie Anderson Claffey made 18 saves to earn his second shutout of the season as the Newington High co-op boys hockey team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Northeastern Shamrocks co-op squad on Saturday at Bolton Ice Arena.

Four players had goals for the Nor’easters – Jack Petronio, Josh Beaudoin, Mason Buckley and Kyle Klimas. Buckley also had a pair of assists for a three-point contest.

Newington, which is comprised of players from Newington, Canton, Berlin, Cromwell and Manchester, will play in the upcoming CIAC Division III tournament and awaits word on a possible date in the CCC South conference tournament that begins next week.

The host school for the Shamrocks (2-16) is Rockville with players from Bolton, Coventry, East Hartford, RHAM and Windham Tech.

Earlier in the week, Newington dropped a 7-2 decision to Conard with David Andrews scoring both goals in the loss. Claffey made 21 saves with Guilmartin and Buckley getting assists.

Newington co-op 4, Northeastern co-op 0
At Bolton
Newington co-op (10-10)      1  3  0  — 4
Northeastern co-op (2-16)   0  0  0  — 0
Goals: Mason Buckley, Josh Beaudoin, Jack Petronio, Kyle Klimas; Assists: Buckley 2, Beaudoin, Petronio, Jack Guilmartin, Connor Blais, Ethan Lindquist, Logan Hazlett; Saves: Anderson Claffey (Newington) 18, Blake Ittleson (NE) and Brendan Murphy (NE) combined for 34

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

