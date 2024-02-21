Connect with us

Indoor track

O’Connor takes fourth in Class S in the shot

NEW HAVEN – Canton’s Lyla O’Connor earned a medal at the Class S championships on Feb. 9 with a fourth place finish in the shot at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

O’Connor had a personal-best throw of 34-10½ feet to finish fourth. She was one of three athletes that earned a top 10 finish at the Class S championships.

Melodie Millner finished eighth in the 300 meters with a personal-best time of 44.20 seconds and eighth in the 600 meters with another personal-best time of 1:46.77.

Juliana Cavanaugh also finished tenth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:54.86.

On the boys side, Canton’s Christian Whilby didn’t clear the initial height in the high jump. Warren Pelletier finished 19th in the shot with a throw of 39-5¼.

O’Connor competed at the State Open on Feb. 17 and finished 13th with a throw of 33-1 feet.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

