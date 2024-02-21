O’Connor takes fourth in Class S in the shot

NEW HAVEN – Canton’s Lyla O’Connor earned a medal at the Class S championships on Feb. 9 with a fourth place finish in the shot at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

O’Connor had a personal-best throw of 34-10½ feet to finish fourth. She was one of three athletes that earned a top 10 finish at the Class S championships.

Melodie Millner finished eighth in the 300 meters with a personal-best time of 44.20 seconds and eighth in the 600 meters with another personal-best time of 1:46.77.

Juliana Cavanaugh also finished tenth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:54.86.

On the boys side, Canton’s Christian Whilby didn’t clear the initial height in the high jump. Warren Pelletier finished 19th in the shot with a throw of 39-5¼.

O’Connor competed at the State Open on Feb. 17 and finished 13th with a throw of 33-1 feet.