Pelletier hits shot at the buzzer to lift Lewis Mills to the win

BURLINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 – Eli Pelletier hit a shot at the buzzer to help Lewis Mills beat Newington, 48-46 in the final regular season game of the season for both schools.

Pelletier put up a one-handed shot in traffic and finished with a team-high 17 points for the CCC South champion Spartans (16-4, 7-0 CCC South).

It’s the best record for Mills since they joined the CCC in 2020 and the best record for the Spartans since they went 19-1 in 2017.

Connor Evans had 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Mills while Charlie Joiner had six points and five assists. Jack Nestor played well at the defensive end of the floor.

Avery Mickens and Josiah Sims each had 12 points for Newington (11-9).

Lewis Mills returns to action on Thursday when they will play in the CCC Tournament.

Lewis Mills 48, Newington 46

At Burlington

Newington (46) Lebron Beckford 4-0-10, Derek Tuzolano 3-0-6, Adam Alexander 1-0-2, Avery Mickens 4-2-12, Jalen Douglas 2-0-4, Josiah Sims 6-0-12, Totals: 18-4-46

Lewis Mills (48) Charlie Joiner 3-0-6, Tristan Mooney 1-0-2, Eli Pelletier 5-4-17, Tommy Dinunzio 2-0-4, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Jack Nestor 2-0-4, Connor Evans 7-1-15, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0, Totals: 20-5-48

Newington (11-9) 12 8 14 12 — 46

Lewis Mills (16-4) 11 14 11 14 — 48

Three-point goals: Beckford (N) 2, Mickens (N) 2, Pelletier (LM) 3