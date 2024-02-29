Shorthanded goal from Petronio lifts Newington co-op into CCC South final

Jack Petronio scored a shorthanded goal with 1:49 remaining in the game to help the Newington co-op boys hockey team upset E.O. Smith/Tolland in the semifinals of the CCC South Tournament on Wednesday night on the UConn campus in Storrs.

E.O. Smith/Tolland went 15-5 on the year and earned the No. 2 seed in the four-team tournament. The No. 2 seed Bucks beat the No. 3 Nor’easters twice this season.

Newington was called for a boarding penalty with 1:59 remaining in regulation but Newington’s Kyle Klimas won the draw that Gavyn Munson grabbed and he fired a pass up the ice to Petronio, who was ahead of two Bucks defenders. Petronio drove the goal and popped in the game-winning goal.

Even with the goal, the Nor’easters still had to kill off the rest of the penalty to secure the win. Goalie Anderson Claffey made a tough save with a Bucks skater right in front of him with 32 seconds remaining.

Newington co-op (11-10) stayed one step ahead for most of the game. At one point in the third period, the Nor’easters had a two-goal lead, 4-2, after a goal from Josh Beaudoin. But E.O. Smith/Tolland rallied to tie the game.

Petronio finished a goal and two assists while Paxton Kelly, Mason Buckley and Cole Brandon added goals for Newington co-op, which is comprised of players from Newington, Canton, Berlin, Cromwell and Manchester.

With the victory, Newington co-op advances to the CCC South championship game on Friday night at the International Skating Center of Connecticut Simsbury against top seed Conard at 7 p.m. The Red Wolves also beat Newington twice this season by scores of 8-1 and 7-2.

Newington co-op 5, E.O. Smith/Tolland 4

At Storrs

Newington co-op (11-10) 1 2 2 — 5

E.O. Smith/Tolland (15-6) 1 1 2 — 4

Goals: Jack Petronio (N), Josh Beaudoin (N), Cole Brandon (N), Mason Buckley (N), Paxton Kelly (N); Assists: Petronio (N) 2

