Simsbury High girls basketball coach Sam Zullo came to town 11 years ago to coach. He was surprised to find there was no youth basketball program in town. He started one and now his players, who once played in the program, are giving back and participating in the program each Saturday morning. The program, coordinated with the Simsbury Park and Recreation Dept., runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 400 boys and girls participating. The CIAC takes a look at Basketball Saturdays in Simsbury.