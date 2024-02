Weekly scoreboard: Feb. 12-18, 2024

Monday, Feb. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rockville 75, Avon 61

SMSA 64, East Granby 25

Ellington 47, Granby 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 53, Avon 39

Canton 55, Rockville 23

Glastonbury 44, Simsbury 39

Windsor Locks 55, East Granby 48

Lewis Mills 45, Plainville 38

BOYS SWIMMING

Southington at Farmington

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 53, Avon 39

At Avon

Farmington (53) Karishma Palanivel 1-0-3, Emily Sandhez 2-0-4, Abby Bertolette 3-4-10, Brooke Jones 2-2-6, Elise Albert 0-0-0, Sarah Bertolette 5-0-11, Leah McKenzie 5-6-20. Totals 18-12

Avon (39) Mya Hall 0-0-0, Gianna Godbout 5-2-16, Lia Bosanac 1-0-3, Lila Aguilar 5-0-15, Adi Standish 1-0-2, Haley Chisholm 0-1-1, Sophia DiBella 0-0-0, Claire Cawley 0-2-2, Grace Chute 0-0-0. Totals 12-5

Farmington (12-8) 12 19 12 10 — 53

Avon (9-11) 5 9 13 12 — 39

Three-point goals: Godbout (A) 4, Aguilar (A) 5, Bosanac (A); Palanivel (F), Bertolette (F), McKenzie (F) 4

Tuesday, Feb. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at Terryville, 6:45 p.m.

Newington at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at E.O. Smith/Tolland, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

BOYS HOCKEY

Simsbury at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.

Newington co-op at Conard, 7:20 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men: (1) UConn at Depaul, 9 p.m.

Women: UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southington at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Granby at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

Bloomfield at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CCC Tournament

First round at higher seed

Friday, Feb. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Enfield at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Wolcott Tech at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Simsbury at Class L championships at Wilton

Avon at Class M championships at Guilford

Canton, Granby at Class S championships at Killingly

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Hartford Public, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women: Georgetown at UConn (Gampel), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CCC Tournament

Quarterfinals at Plainville High

BOYS HOCKEY

Wethersfield at Farmington Valley (AOF), 7 p.m.

Rocky Hill co-op at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Simsbury at Class L championships at Wilton

Avon at Class M championships at Guilford

Canton, Granby at Class S championships at Killingly

INDOOR TRACK

State Open at Hillhouse

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men: Marquette at (1) UConn (XL Center), 3 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

New York at Boston, 4 p.m.

