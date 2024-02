Weekly scoreboard: Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Monday, Feb. 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class M first round

No. 18 Lewis Mills at No. 15 Immaculate, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

CHSGA State Tournament first round

No. 6 Southington co-op vs. No. 11 Amity at Newington Arena, 6:10 p.m.

No. 7 Suffield co-op vs. No. 10 Hall/Conard at Enfield Twin Rinks, 7:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

CCC Tournament semifinals at University of Hartford

East Catholic vs. Newington

Farmington vs. Windsor

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class S first round

No. 19 Canton at No. 14 Wright Tech, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 East Granby at No. 11 St. Bernard, 6:30 p.m.

Class MM first round

No. 25 Avon at No. 8 Bullard Havens, 6:30 p.m.

Class L first round

No. 21 Hillhouse at No. 12 Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

BOYS HOCKEY

CCC Tournament semifinals

Game 1 TBA

Game 2 TBA

Thursday, Feb. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

CCC Tournament final at University of Hartford

Two semifinal winners

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class S second round

Canton/Wright Tech winner at No. 3 Ellis Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Class M second round

Lewis Mills/Immaculate winner at No. 2 St. Paul, 6:30 p.m.

Ansonia/Wolcott winner at No. 7 Granby, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

CHSGA State Tournament quarterfinals

No. 3 East Catholic co-op vs. Southington co-op/Amity winner at Newington Arena, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 New Canaan vs. Suffield co-op and Hall/Conard winner at Darien Ice House, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class MM second round

Avon/Bullard Havens winner vs. Berlin/Prince Tech winner

Class L second round

Hillhouse/Farmington winner at No. 5 Middletown, 6:30 p.m.

Fitch/Bristol Central winner at No. 2 Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

CCC Tournament championship games

At Simsbury ISCC

CCC North semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

CCC South semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

New England championships at Providence (boys and girls)

Saturday, March 2

WRESTLING

New England championships at Providence (boys and girls)

