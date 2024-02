Weekly scoreboard: February 10-25, 2024

Monday, February 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Farmington, 6:45 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Plainville, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at East Catholic, 3 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

CCC Tournament semifinals

Southington co-op at NW Catholic/Mercy, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newington at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CCC Tournament semifinals at University of Hartford

Simsbury vs. NW Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Conard vs. Windsor, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at Glastonbury, 7:30 p.m.

Conard at Newington co-op, 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

CCC Tournament first round

Schedule TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CCC Tournament championship

Two semifinal winners at University of Hartford

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at E.O. Smith/Tolland, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

CCC Tournament championship

Two semifinal winners at Trinity College, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 23

WRESTLING

CIAC State Open and Girls Invitational at New Haven

Saturday, February 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

CCC Tournament quarterfinals at Enfield

Schedule TBA

WRESTLING

CIAC State Open and Girls Invitational at New Haven

BOYS HOCKEY

Newington co-op at Northeastern co-op, 5 p.m.

