Weekly scoreboard: Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2024

Saturday, February 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills 66, Litchfield 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(7) Simsbury 48, (8) Newington 38

Sheehan 59, Canton 38

Nonnewaug 40, Lewis Mills 22

WRESTLING

CCC Championships: 1. Simsbury 226½, 2. Platt 168½, 3. Berlin 166

ICE HOCKEY

Farmington Valley 5, South Windsor 2

Enfield/East Granby/Stafford at Newington co-op

Wethersfield at Simsbury

BOYS SWIMMING

Newington at Avon

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

Simsbury at Mohawk Trail

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men: (1) UConn 77, St. John’s 64

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills 66, Litchfield 34

At Burlington

Litchfield (34) AJ Quesnel 1-0-2, Max Guma 0-0-0, Jack Gollow 2-0-4, Cole Karpicki 6-0-15, Travis Lipinsky 1-2-5, Ulysses Do Carmo 1-0-2, John Hotchkiss 3-0-6, Totals 14-2-34

Lewis Mills (66) Charlie Joiner 2-0-4, Tristan Mooney 3-1-7, Eli Pelletier 7-6-23, Tommy Dinunzio 5-0-10, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Jack Nestor 3-0-6, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Connor Evans 5-2-13, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0, Gavin Grustus 1-0-2, Totals 27-9-66

Litchfield (8-9) 7 17 8 2 — 34

Lewis Mills (11-3) 13 16 21 16 –66

Three-point goals: Karpicki (LHS) 3, Lipinsky (LHS); Pelletier (LM) 3, Edmond (LM), Evans (LM)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(7) Simsbury 48, (8) Newington 38

At Simsbury

Newington (38) Hope Romanello 1-0-2, Ella Stair 3-1-9, Bela Cucuta 3-5-11, Kendall Miller 3-1-8, Juju. Flores 2-0-4, Nadjah Dolowba 2-0-4. Totals 14-7-38

Simsbury (48) Charlie Reitz 2-0-4, Olivia Jarvis 5-1-11, Charlotte Diviney 0-0-0, Addison Girard 0-2-2, Amanda Gallagher 6-11-24, Alexa Gallagher 2-2-7. Totals 15-16-48

Newington (13-4) 8 6 10 14 – 38

Simsbury (16-1) 11 9 10 18 – 48

Three-point goals: Amanda Gallagher (S), Alexa Gallagher (S), Stair (N) 2, Miller (N)

WRESTLING

2024 Central Connecticut Conference championships

At Glastonbury

Team results – 1. Simsbury 226½, 2. Platt 168½, 3. Berlin 166, 4. Avon 152, 5. East Hartford 147, 6. Bristol Eastern and Enfield 142, 8. Bristol Central 120½, 9. Southington 118½, 10. Plainville 111, 11. Glastonbury 107½, 12. South Windsor 100½, 13. RHAM 97, 14. Conard 86, 15. Middletown 70, 16. Windsor 69, 17. Hall 68, 18. Maloney 65, 19. Farmington and Manchester 49, 21. New Britain, Rocky Hill and Wethersfield 35, 24. Newington 29, 25. Bloomfield/Weaver 7, 26. E.O. Smith 1

2024 CCC Championships brackets and results

Friday, February 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manchester 59, Avon 33

Granby 41, Canton 39

Farmington 65, Rocky Hill 59

WRESTLING

CCC Championships at Glastonbury, day 1 of 2

BOYS SWIMMING

Farmington at Plainville

Newington at Simsbury

WRESTLING

2024 Central Connecticut Conference championships

At Glastonbury (day 1)

Team results – 1. Simsbury 71, 2. Berlin 60, 3. Avon 58, 4. Platt 57½, 5. Bristol Central 55, 6. Bristol Eastern 54, 7. Southington 48, 8. East Hartford 47, 9. Plainville 46, 10. Hall 43, 11. Middletown 39½, 12. Maloney 39, 13. Enfield, Windsor and Glastonbury 37, 16. RHAM 35, 17. Conard 34, 18. South Windsor 32, 19. Manchester 25, 20. Wethersfield 24, 21. New Britain 23, 24. Farmington and Newington 22, 24. Rocky Hill 19, 25. Bloomfield/Weaver 4, 26. E.O. Smith 1

2024 CCC Championships brackets and results (after day 1)

Wednesday, January 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Windsor 58, Canton 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(7) Simsbury 58, (5) Conard 46

BOYS HOCKEY

NW Catholic 5, Farmington Valley 1

Southington co-op 2, Newington co-op 1

Simsbury 9, East Catholic 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Suffield co-op 6, Simsbury 5

WRESTLING

RHAM 51, Avon 21

Haddam-Killingworth 48, Canton 33

Farmington 42, Newington 34

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men: UConn 74, Providence 65

Women: UConn 81, Villanova 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(7) Simsbury 50, (5) Conard 46

At West Hartford

Simsbury (50) Charlotte Reitz 0-0-0, Olivia Jarvis 4-3-11, Melinda Uanino 1-0-2, Charlotte Diviney 1-0-2, Addison Girard 2-3-9, Amanda Gallagher 4-8-17, Alexa Gallagher 3-0-9. Totals 15-14-50

Conard (46) Callie Cosgrove 1-2-4, Emily Knowles 10-1-24, Kathryn Torla 1-0-2, Courtney McPhee 5-1-11, Nicole Gorman 1-3-5, Caroline Cersosino 0-0-0. Totals 18-7-46

Simsbury (13-1) 15 7 15 13 — 50

Conard (14-2) 13 9 7 17 – 46

Three-point goals: Girard (S) 2, Amanda Gallagher (S), Alexis Gallagher (S) 3, Knowles (C) 3

WRESTLING

RHAM 51, Avon 21

At Hebron

106 Ben Fournier (RHAM) pin Sebastian Carlo (A), 2:48; 113 Miles Yorio (RHAM) dec. Brian White (A), 8-4; 120 Landon Roy (RHAM) dec. Owen White (A), 5-0; 126 David Jacobs (A) pin Tiernan Fitzsimmons (RHAM), 1:01; 132 Kyle Currier (RHAM) dec. Elijah Fagin (A), 9-6; 138 Gavin Plourde (RHAM) pin Aki Bhabad (A), 1:04; 144 Michael Guerriero (RHAM) pin Kai Logan (A), 1:15; 150 Hudson Burkhardt (RHAM) pin Bryce Krodel (A), 1:28; 157 John Murphy (A) dec. Seth Dunko (RHAM), 6-1; 165 Nolan Plourde (RHAM) pin Jayden Beecher (A), 1:46; 175 Boone Swanson (RHAM) pin Jasman Rishi (A), 0:59; 190 Gavin Fallon (A) pin Cayden Caplette (RHAM), 1:43; 215 Thiago Delacruz (RHAM) pin Maxwell Janes (A), 1:23; 285 Ben Klaus (A) pin Lino Amodeo (RHAM), 3:07

Records: Avon 13-9; RHAM 17-3

Haddam-Killingworth 48, Canton 33

At Canton

106 Brian Nguyen (HK) pin Sean Titus (C), 1:48; 120 Noah McCarthy (HK) pin Jose Rivera (C), 0:42; 126 Nick Leadbetter (C) pin Reef Chagnon (HK), 3:00; 132 Reese Titus (C) pin Louis Virgulto (HK), 3:48; 138 George Redford (C) pin Colton Merola (HK), 1:42; 144 Kai Quintana-wright (C) dec. Noah Soucie (HK), 5-0; 150 Gunnar Howes (HK) pin Evan Plante (C), 1:04; 157 Kyle House (HK) pin Grant Inlow (C), 3:17; 165 Kian Murphy (C) pin Javon Rodriguez (HK), 5:39; 215 Ian Young (HK) pin Joel Galinas (C), 2:41; 113: Ethan Casini (HK) forfeit; 175: Tyler Traczyk (HK) forfeit; 190: Matthew Schweitzer (HK) forfeit; 285: Thomas Johnson (C) forfeit

Farmington 42, Newington 34

At Farmington

106: no match; 113: Hayden Mendoza (F) forfeit; 120 Marco Da costa (N) pin Ryan Sousa (F), 2:31; 126 Nathaniel Arborio (N) pin Ryan Ho (F), 1:51; 132 Remi Michaels (F) pin Nicholas Dimauro (N), 5:16; 144 Alex Rivard (F) pin Christian Bilbraut (N), 3:47; 150 Makar Blazhkkevich (N) dec. Cooper Capodiferro (F), 14-4; 165 Tyler Mangene (N) pin Tanner Tedesco (F), 0:31; 175 Heath Weeden (N) pin Alex Araujo (F), 1:13; 215 Aidan Mullin (F) pin Julian Ross (N), 3:26; 138: Austen Zhu (F) forfeit; 157: Pavlos Baci (F) forfeit; 190: David Sulmicelli (N) forfeit; 285: Semih Selimoglu (F) forfeit

Records: Farmington 4-18, 1-3 CCC West; Newington 4-16, 0-5 CCC West

BOYS HOCKEY

Southington co-op 2, Newington co-op 1

At Cromwell

Newington co-op (7-6) 0 0 1 — 1

Southington co-op (2-10) 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: Jason Hurley (S), Tim Dube (S), Cole Brandon (N); Assists: Hurley, Dube, Tyler Schmarr (S), Jack Bafundo (S); Jack Guilmartin (N), Alex Malan (N); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 19, Max Scirocco (S) 29

Tuesday, January 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southington 73, Avon 47

Coventry 53, East Granby 44

Granby 42, Suffield 41

Conard 69, Simsbury 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton 38, East Windsor 33

Southington 46, Avon 29

Coventry 48, East Granby 25

NW Catholic 59, Farmington 44

INDOOR TRACK

NCCC championships

GIRLS: 1. Suffield 123, 2. Rockville 72, 3. Stafford 67

BOYS: 1. Suffield 149½, 2. Rockville 123, 3. Bolton 57

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Bristol co-op

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southington 46, Avon 29

At Avon

Southington (46) Hannah Blanchard 4 1-2 13, Lily Cooper 2 2-2 8, Roxy Cardillo 3 0-0 8, Grace Russo 3 0-0 6, Bethany Borges 3 0-5 6, McKenna Crist 1 0-0 2, Gianna Matthews 1 0-0 2, Alexa Poutouves 0 1-3 1. Totals: 17 4-12 46

Avon (29) Haley Chisholm 1 8-10 10, Adi Standish 4 1-2 9, Claire Lawley 1 1-3 3, Lia Bosanac 1 0-0 3, Mya Hall 1 0-0 2, Gianna Godbout 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 10-15 29

Southington (7-7) 5 17 16 8 — 46

Avon (8-7) 3 12 2 12 — 29

Three-point shots: Blanchard (S) 4, Cardillo (S) 2, Cooper (S) 2, Bosanac (A).

INDOOR TRACK

2024 NCCC indoor track and field championships

At New Haven

GIRLS: 1. Suffield 123, 2. Rockville 72, 3. Stafford 67, 4. Ellington 64, 5. Somers 54, 6. Canton 41, 7. Windsor Locks 40, 8. Coventry 22½, 9. Granby 19, 10. Bolton 2½, 11. East Windsor 2

BOYS: 1. Suffield 149½, 2. Rockville 123, 3. Bolton 57, 4. Windsor Locks 44, 5. Ellington 43, 6. Coventry 29, 7. Canton 20, 8. Granby 15, 9. East Windsor 13½, 10. SMSA and Stafford 10, 12. Somers 6

2024 NCCC indoor track and field championships results

Monday, January 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cromwell 75, Avon 53

Lewis Mills 70, Platt 56

Farmington 74, Windsor 70

Rockville 46, East Granby 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton 61, Coginchaug 45

Lewis Mills 35, Platt 33

WRESTLING

(8) Simsbury 60, Hall 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills 70, Platt 56

At Burlington

Platt (56) Isaiah Summers 2-1-5, Antonio Brown 2-2-6, Efrain Brown 9-4-23, Naiem Gill 7-0-15, Jason Delevante1-1-4, Jeremiah Rodriguez 1-0-2, Giovanni Leary 1-0-2, Tim Boyd 0-0-0, Totals 23-9-56

Lewis Mills (70) Gavin Daly 3-4-12, Tristan Mooney 5-2-14, Eli Pelletier 7-5-21, Brett Harding 1-0-2, Tommy Dinunzio 2-0-4, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Jack Nestor 0-4-4, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Connor Evans 5-2-13, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0, Totals 23-17-70

Lewis Mills (10-3) 23 20 10 17 — 70

Platt (2-10) 6 13 12 15 – 56

Three-point goals: Daly (LM) 2, Mooney (LM) 2, Pelletier (LM) 2, Evans (LM), E. Brown (P), Gill (P)

WRESTLING

(8) Simsbury 60, Hall 9

At West Hartford

106: Moses Olea-Sulivan (S) forfeit; 113 Raphael Alfonso (H) dec. Ethan Quinn (S), 3-1; 120 Brady Quinn (S) pin Elijah Obisesan (H), 1:54; 126 Coleman Finn (S) pin Nhan Phan (H), 0:42; 132 Giuliano Sirianni (S) pin Cody Barnett (H), 3:15; 138 Griffin Devivo (S) pin William Remington (H), 1:06; 144 John Granger (S) dec. Angel Aceedo (H), 7-4; 150 Andrew Diviney (S) pin Alec Gebleoff (H)m 0:32; 157 Chad Mairano West (S) pin Benjamin Carlson (H), 1:30; 165 Jonathan Wright-goodison (H) dec. Gavin Leite (S), 7-5; 175 Declan Kerr (H) dec. Nick Babigian (S), 7-3; 190 Griffin Humes (S) pin Ian Zitzkat (H), 0:18; 215: Tyler Rebick (S) forfeit; 285 Kellen Wilson (S) dec. Luc Abbatemarco (H), 2-1

Records: Simsbury 12-3

