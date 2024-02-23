Windsor gets past NW Catholic to win first CCC title since 2007

Kamaria Bowens scored a game-high 19 points while Ayanna Franks scored 13 points, including her 2,000th career point, to lead the Windsor girls basketball team to a 66-52 win over Northwest Catholic in Thursday night’s Central Connecticut Conference championship game at the University of Hartford in West Hartford.

The Warriors (17-7) used a 21-10 surge in the second quarter to take control of the game and win their first CCC title since 2007.

Windsor, who has won five straight games, had four wins in the CCC tournament including three over teams ranked in the GameTimeCT top 10 poll – No. 7 Conard in the semifinals, No. 8 NW Catholic and No. 10 Newington in the quarterfinals.

Maeve Staunton had 18 points for NW Catholic while Abigail Casper added 16. The Lions (19-5), who eliminated defending CCC champion Simsbury in the semifinals, were seeking their first CCC title since 2010. The defending Class S champions will be the No. 2 seed in the Class MM tournament that opens Monday.

Windsor 66, NW Catholic 52

At West Hartford

Windsor (66) Kamaria Bowens 8 2-4 19, Mikaela Williams 7 2-2 17, Ayanna Franks 6 1-4 13, Tyler Welsh 4 2-4 11 Kaiya Hardy 2 1-2 6 Amaiya Stevens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-16 66

Northwest Catholic (52) Maeve Staunton 6 4-8 18, Lily Pare 5 0-0 13, Abigail Casper 5 4-5 16, Maeve Rushin 1 0-0 2, Susanna Schaub 1 1-2 3, Zoe Canning 0 0-0 0 Lilyan Johnson 0 0-0 0 Totals: 18 9-15 52

Windsor (17-7) 13 21 15 17 — 66

NW Catholic (19-5) 15 10 12 15 — 52

Three-point goals: Bowens (W), Williams (W), Welsh (W), Hardy (W), Staunton (NW) 2, Pare (NW) 3, Casper (NW) 2