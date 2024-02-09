With a win, Mills clinches a share of the CCC South championship

BURLINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 – Tristan Mooney had a career-high 21 points with Tommy Dinunzio adding 12 as the Lewis Mills boys basketball team clinched a share of the CCC South championship on Thursday night with a 62-45 win over Bristol Central.

Lewis Mills (13-3, 6-0 CCC South) can claim sole possession of the division championship with a win at Plainville on Monday, Feb. 19. The Spartans have now won eight straight games.

The most recent championship for the Mills basketball program came in 2017 when the Spartans won their first Berkshire League championship in 20 years. Mills’ first season in the CCC was 2019-20.

Connor Evans had 11 points as Mills celebrated Senior Night.

Mills returns to action on Tuesday night when host Newington at 6:45 p.m. in a non-divisional contest. The Nor’easters play in the CCC West.

Lewis Mills 62, Bristol Central 45

At Burlington

Bristol Central (45) Mikey McMahon 9-3-24, Cody Roy 0-2-2, Jaysun Dominguez 2-0-5, Carmelo Thompson 3-0-8, Joey Pikiell 0-0-0, Harrison Ross 0-0-0, J. Sokolowski 0-2-2, G. Lawson 2-0-4, N. Ortiz 0-0-0, Gavin Chamberlin 0-0-0, Totals 16-7-45

Lewis Mills (62) Charlie Joiner 1-0-3, Tristan Mooney 7-4-21, Eli Pelletier 1-6-8, Logan Carrano 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 5-2-12, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Jack Nestor 1-2-4, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Gavin Grustus 0-0-0, Connor Evans 5-1-11, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0 Totals: 21-15-62

Bristol Central (3-13) 17 9 6 12 – 45

Lewis Mills (13-3) 17 17 12 20 – 62

Three-point goals: Thompson (B) 2, McMahon (B) 3, Ortiz (B), Mooney (LM) 3, Edmond (LM)