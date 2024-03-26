Canton Wall of Fame ceremonies date back to 2002

From 2002 through 2019, Canton High hosted Wall of Fame ceremonies that highlighted the exceptional achievements and contributions by Canton High graduates to their respective communities.
In 2002, Jordan Grossman was the assistant principal at Canton High School and he wanted to show his students the possibilities and opportunities they might have after high school. He wanted to share the success of Canton High graduates in the community, in the state, in the nation and the world.
In 2002, Grossman helped establish Canton’s Wall of Fame to inspire students and to honor and recognize alumni for character, leadership and positive contributions to society.
Collinsville High graduated their first class in 1856. The school changed its name to Canton High School in 1934 when a new high school was built on Dyer Avenue, the current home of the intermediate school. Previously to 1934, Collinsville High in Collinsville.
Here at the Collinsville Press, we’ve covered many of the induction ceremonies. Here are links to many of the ceremonies.
- Ashley P. Thrall (Class of 2000), an associate professor of structural engineering at Notre Dame;
- Hollace Bristol (1964), a long-time educator and administrator;
- Seth Mastrocola (2003), an Operations officer with the National Guard;
- Reggie Tucker (1987), the successful teacher, administrator and boys basketball coach at Classical Magnet School in Hartford;
- Artist Robert Quick (1950)
- Patricia (Sarmuk) Canny, Class of 1991
- David Drumm, 1960
- Burton and Lucillia Harrington, 1933
- John K. Luntta, 1939
- Mark Sawyer, 1980
- Susan (Hart) Bahre, Class of 1964
- Tracy (Troiano) Enns, 1982
- Lorinda (Miner) Pane, 1964
- Michael Small, 1975
- Jesse J. Anderson , Class of 1957
- Gerry deSimas, Jr., 1981
- Candace (Flattery) Freedenberg, 1984
- Joshua Sneiderman, 1993
- Angel Prince, Class of 1995
- Daniel LeGeyt, 1970
- James Martin, 1981
- Ronald Morris, 1950
- Michael Dickert, 1962
- Thomas Perry, Class of 1960
- Richard Barlow, 1963
- Emily Norland Hetherington, 1991
- Robert Degenhardt, 1956
- Harold Freytag Jr., 1958
- Dr. Fred Humphrey, Class of 1944
- David Gilchrist, 1950
- John W. Bahre, 1950
- Dr. Sally (Giguere) Giglio, 1956
- Richard Hutchings, 1977
- Dr. Ted Moise, 1983
2012 Wall of Fame induction ceremony
- Tim LeGeyt , Class of 1969
- Teresa Martin Dotson, 1984
- David Whirty, 1974
- Bruce Lockwood, 1983
- Mike O’Brien, 1960
- Jim Bahre, 1949
2010 Wall of Fame
- Richard S. Lewis, 1945
- Jacob J. Bussolini, 1954
- Wesley W. Horton, 1960
- Nan (Thurston) Bartlett, 1962
- Russell J. Richardson III, 1979
- Kenneth H. Bristol, Class of 1935
- Paul F. Volovski, 1954
- Marjory Olson Harmon, 1967
- Roger M. Coutu, 1978
- Steven M. Carter, 1985
2008
- Dr. Scott A. Allen, 1980
- Silvio J. Brighenti, 1948
- Dr. Lloyd D. Drager, 1949
- Julius R. Fialkiewicz, Jr., 1970
- Loreen (Spitz) Forastiere, 1978
2007 Wall of Fame
- Lisa D’Addeo Bohman, 1978
- Ralph Chartier, 1974
- Kenneth King, 1947
- Barbara Elston Lowell, 1947
- Ahlene Gibbons Wilder, 1915
2006 Wall of Fame
- Ronald King, 1955
- George Becker, 1926
- Dick Miner, 1939
- Donna McAleer, 1966
- Clifford Anderson, 1932
- Walter Langer, 1930
- David Vaudreuil, 1984
- Roy Olson, Class of 1945
- Arthur Sweeton, Class of 1931
- Carl Svenson, Class of 1945
- Robert Gerath, Class of 1962
- Stan Krzanowski, Class of 1960
- Marie Viering, Class of 1938
- Ralph “Bud” Kilburn, Class of 1938
- Samuel Humphrey, Class of 1941
- Lowell Humphrey, Class of 1975
- Lawton Miner, Class of 1937
- John C. Meconkey, Class of 1920
- Shirley Krompegal, Class of 1953
- Steven Erisoty, Class of 1976
- Marian Turner, Class of 1934
- Dr. Robert Goyer, Class of 1945
- Ken Ripley, Class of 1970
- Dr. Michelle Coutu Hresko, Class of 1976
- Thomas Hinman, Class of 1971
- Clair Elston, Class of 1912
- Clair “Cubby” Wilder, Class of 1938
- Kate Raftery, Class of 1969
- Henry Bahre, Class of 1947
- Raymond Bergeron, 1948
- Dr. Edward Diters, 1941
- Nancy Grace, 1976
- Philip Pinton, 1980
- Kathleen Rooney, 1989
- Donald Viering, 1937
Canton High Wall of Fame 2002-12