Canton Wall of Fame ceremonies date back to 2002

From 2002 through 2019, Canton High hosted Wall of Fame ceremonies that highlighted the exceptional achievements and contributions by Canton High graduates to their respective communities.

In 2002, Jordan Grossman was the assistant principal at Canton High School and he wanted to show his students the possibilities and opportunities they might have after high school. He wanted to share the success of Canton High graduates in the community, in the state, in the nation and the world.

In 2002, Grossman helped establish Canton’s Wall of Fame to inspire students and to honor and recognize alumni for character, leadership and positive contributions to society.

Collinsville High graduated their first class in 1856. The school changed its name to Canton High School in 1934 when a new high school was built on Dyer Avenue, the current home of the intermediate school. Previously to 1934, Collinsville High in Collinsville.

Here at the Collinsville Press, we’ve covered many of the induction ceremonies. Here are links to many of the ceremonies.

2019

Ashley P. Thrall (Class of 2000), an associate professor of structural engineering at Notre Dame;

Hollace Bristol (1964), a long-time educator and administrator;

Seth Mastrocola (2003), an Operations officer with the National Guard;

Reggie Tucker (1987), the successful teacher, administrator and boys basketball coach at Classical Magnet School in Hartford;

Artist Robert Quick (1950)

2018

Patricia (Sarmuk) Canny, Class of 1991

David Drumm, 1960

Burton and Lucillia Harrington, 1933

John K. Luntta, 1939

Mark Sawyer, 1980

2017

Susan (Hart) Bahre, Class of 1964

Tracy (Troiano) Enns, 1982

Lorinda (Miner) Pane, 1964

Michael Small, 1975

2016 induction ceremony

Jesse J. Anderson , Class of 1957

Gerry deSimas, Jr., 1981

Candace (Flattery) Freedenberg, 1984

Joshua Sneiderman, 1993

2015 induction ceremony

Angel Prince, Class of 1995

Daniel LeGeyt, 1970

James Martin, 1981

Ronald Morris, 1950

Michael Dickert, 1962

2014 Wall of Fame

Thomas Perry, Class of 1960

Richard Barlow, 1963

Emily Norland Hetherington, 1991

Robert Degenhardt, 1956

Harold Freytag Jr., 1958

2013 induction ceremony

Dr. Fred Humphrey, Class of 1944

David Gilchrist, 1950

John W. Bahre, 1950

Dr. Sally (Giguere) Giglio, 1956

Richard Hutchings, 1977

Dr. Ted Moise, 1983

2012 Wall of Fame induction ceremony

Tim LeGeyt , Class of 1969

Teresa Martin Dotson, 1984

David Whirty, 1974

Bruce Lockwood, 1983

Mike O’Brien, 1960

Jim Bahre, 1949

2010 Wall of Fame

Richard S. Lewis, 1945

Jacob J. Bussolini, 1954

Wesley W. Horton, 1960

Nan (Thurston) Bartlett, 1962

Russell J. Richardson III, 1979

2009 induction ceremony

Kenneth H. Bristol, Class of 1935

Paul F. Volovski, 1954

Marjory Olson Harmon, 1967

Roger M. Coutu, 1978

Steven M. Carter, 1985

2008

Dr. Scott A. Allen, 1980

Silvio J. Brighenti, 1948

Dr. Lloyd D. Drager, 1949

Julius R. Fialkiewicz, Jr., 1970

Loreen (Spitz) Forastiere, 1978 2007 Wall of Fame Lisa D’Addeo Bohman, 1978

Ralph Chartier, 1974

Kenneth King, 1947

Barbara Elston Lowell, 1947

Ahlene Gibbons Wilder, 1915 2006 Wall of Fame Ronald King, 1955

George Becker, 1926

Dick Miner, 1939

Donna McAleer, 1966

Clifford Anderson, 1932

Walter Langer, 1930

David Vaudreuil, 1984 2005 Wall of Fame ceremony Roy Olson, Class of 1945

Arthur Sweeton, Class of 1931

Carl Svenson, Class of 1945

Robert Gerath, Class of 1962

Stan Krzanowski, Class of 1960

Marie Viering, Class of 1938 2004 Wall of Fame ceremony Ralph “Bud” Kilburn, Class of 1938

Samuel Humphrey, Class of 1941

Lowell Humphrey, Class of 1975

Lawton Miner, Class of 1937

John C. Meconkey, Class of 1920

Shirley Krompegal, Class of 1953

Steven Erisoty, Class of 1976

Marian Turner, Class of 1934 2003 Wall of Fame ceremony Dr. Robert Goyer, Class of 1945

Ken Ripley, Class of 1970

Dr. Michelle Coutu Hresko, Class of 1976

Thomas Hinman, Class of 1971

Clair Elston, Class of 1912

Clair “Cubby” Wilder, Class of 1938

Kate Raftery, Class of 1969 2002 Wall of Fame Henry Bahre, Class of 1947

Raymond Bergeron, 1948

Dr. Edward Diters, 1941

Nancy Grace, 1976

Philip Pinton, 1980

Kathleen Rooney, 1989

Donald Viering, 1937

Canton High Wall of Fame 2002-12