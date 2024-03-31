East Granby raps out 19 hits in big opening day win over Gilbert

WINSTED, March 30, 2024 – Pitcher Kyle Anthony had a single, double and drove in six runs to help the East Granby baseball team beat Gilbert, 18-2 on Saturday at Walker Field in the season-opening contest for both schools.

Anthony also pitched four innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight to lead the Crusaders.

East Granby had 19 hits in the game led by Jackson Moore and Jacob Guilmartin, who were each 3-for-4 with two RBI. James Fagnant (2-4), Adrian Bento (2-3), Cole Malinowski (2-2, 2 RBI) and Luke Kleinman (2-2, 3B) each had two hits for East Granby.

East Granby 18, Gilbert 2

At Winsted

East Granby (1-0) 461 34 – 18-19-1

Gilbert (0-1) 000 11 — 2-5-0

Kyle Anthony, Jackson Moore (5) and Jacob Guilmartin; E. Lukowski, N. Closson (3), J. Dilieo (5) and Z. Richardson; WP: Anthony (1-0); LP: Dilieo (0-1); 2B: Moore (EG), Anthony (EG), Closson (G); 3B: Luke Kleinman (EG)