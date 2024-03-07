Long-time AD Bob Summers discusses history of Avon sports

Former Avon High athletic director Bob Summers was recently interviewed by Avon Talks, the podcast from the Avon Historical Society.

Summers, 95, discussed the history of Avon High athletics, the development of different sports teams and long-term impact athletics has had on a generation of Avon High students.

One of Avon High’s first employees in 1957, Summers was an assistant football, basketball and baseball coach during his career with Avon (1957-95) but he is best remembered as the school’s long-time athletic director for 37 years. He began the Athletic Department at Avon High.

Summers was inducted into the Avon High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

You can listen to Avon Talks podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, Podcast Index and Amazon Music.

Avon Talks is a monthly podcast about Avon’s history, landmarks, and current events from the Avon Historical Society and town of Avon. It is hosted by Ethan Guo, an Avon resident and current undergraduate student at Tufts University.

Find more Avon Talks info at https://avontalks.buzzsprout.com