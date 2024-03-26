New York snaps seven-game losing streak with win over Boston

Jade Downie-Landry had two goals and an assist, all on the power play, as New York snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Boston in Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) action Monday at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

New York (7-12) went 3-for-6 on the power play, matching a season high for the team, who won for the first time since Feb. 21 — and first time in regulation since Jan. 20.

Elizabeth Giguère contributed a goal and an assist and Chloé Aurard had two helpers for New York, as the two players joined Downie-Landry on New York’s second powerplay unit, which accounted for all the team’s offense on Monday.

“There’s been games where we haven’t had the outcome we’ve wanted and it’s easy to get lost in the competition, the outcome,” New York’s Jade Downie-Landry said. “We work hard and sometimes things don’t go our way. We make mistakes. And I think one of the focuses going into this game for me was just to have fun, especially with my linemates. Bringing them up and having fun with each other was a big factor in our game, and I think that was felt throughout the whole team.”

Downie-Landry made the game 1-0 at 2:12 of the second period with her fifth goal of the season.

Captain Micah Zandee-Hart took a pass at the point from Aurard and sent a wrist shot toward the Boston net. Downie-Landry, parked in front, was able to get a stick on it, deflecting the puck over the right shoulder of goaltender Aerin Frankel.

New York doubled up their lead with another power play goal at 5:29, this time coming off the stick of Giguère in front of the net. Alex Carpenter received a pass from Downie-Landry in the slot and displayed great patience before sliding the puck to her right and onto the stick of Giguère, who took it to the net and powered the puck past the goaltender for her second tally of the season to make the game 2-0.

Downie-Landry’s third power play point of the game came at 7:14 of the third period after Boston had cut the New York lead to 2-1 in the second period.

Downie-Landry now has seven points in four games against Boston.

Goalie Corrine Schroeder made 29 saves to secure her sixth win of the season. Frankel made 31 saves in the loss.

With five games left in the season, New York is seven points behind fourth place Ottawa (7-12) for the final playoff spot. Ottawa has more points because they’ve won seven games in regulation, which are worth three points and New York has won just three games in regulation and four in OT or a shootout, which are worth just two points.

Up next is the PWHL’s International Break for the IIHF Women’s World Championship. Boston returns to action on April 18, when they host first-place Toronto at 7 p.m. Two days later, on April 20, New York looks to make it two in a row against Boston when the two teams face-off again.

There 2,814 fans in the stands for the game.

New York 3, Boston 2

At Elmont, N.Y.

Boston (8-11) 0 1 1 – 2

New York (7-12) 0 2 1 – 3

First period

No Scoring. Penalties-Marvin Bos (hooking), 7:18.

Second period

1, New York, Downie-Landry 5 (Zandee-Hart, Aurard), 2:12 (PP). 2, New York, Giguère 2 (Downie-Landry, Carpenter), 5:29 (PP). 3, Boston, Müller 3 (Knight, Brown), 6:27. Penalties-Keller Bos (hooking), 0:37; Pelkey Bos (slashing), 4:25; Müller Bos (cross checking), 11:50; served by Kosta Bos (too many players), 19:21.

Third period

4, New York, Downie-Landry 6 (Giguère, Aurard), 7:14 (PP). 5, Boston, Shirley 3 (Adzija, Keller), 10:15. Penalties-Marvin Bos (cross checking), 5:17; Roque Ny (cross checking), 14:45.

Shots on Goal: Boston 31 (12-3-16); New York 34 (10-11-13); Power play: Boston 0-1, New York 3-6; Goalies-Boston, Frankel (34 shots-31 saves). New York, Schroeder (31 shots-29 saves). A-2,834