No. 2 Lewis Mills explodes in third quarter to eliminate Masuk

Eli Pelletier scored 22 points while Connor Evans had 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the No. 2 Lewis Mills boys basketball team advanced in the CIAC Division III tournament Thursday night with a 68-50 victory in a second round game in Burlington.

The Spartans (17-5) advance to Monday’s quarterfinal game against No. 26 Maloney (10-12) in Burlington at 6:30 p.m.

Tristan Mooney had 10 points and five assists for Mills, which turned a one-point halftime lead into a 20-point lead after three quarters. Mills outscored Masuk by 19 points in the third quarter, 30-11.

This will be the second meeting of the season between Lewis Mills and Maloney. Mills prevailed in the first meeting of the CCC South rivals on February 2, 64-44.

With two victories, including getting a buzzer-beating shot to beat No. 7 Stonington, 68-67 in the first round, Maloney is making their first quarterfinal appearance since 2016.

Lewis Mills 68, Masuk 50

At Burlington

Masuk (50) Mitch DeBernardo 1-2-5, Alex Simouldis 0-0-0, Colin Fransisco 1-0-3, Tyler Newsome 3-7-13, Ethan Palma 6-3-15, Matt Domichelli 3-0-6, Malaki Roy 0-0-0, Oliver Irving 3-2-8, Totals 22-13-68

Lewis Mills (68) Gavin Daly 0-0-0, Charlie Joiner 3-2-9, Tristan Mooney 5-0-10, Eli Pelletier 5-7-22, Brett Harding 2-0-6, Logan Carrano 0-0-0, Anthony D’lorio 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 2-2-6, Jack Nestor 1-0-2, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Connor Evans 5-2-13, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 22-13-68

Masuk (12-10) 9 13 11 17 — 50

Lewis Mills (17-5) 11 12 30 15 — 68

Three-point goals: DeBernardo (M), Fransisco (M), Joiner (LM), Evans (LM)