Weekly scoreboard: March 29-April 7, 2024

Saturday, March 30

BASEBALL

East Granby 18, Gilbert 2

Granby 11, HMTCA/SMSA co-op 1 (5)

SOFTBALL

Canton 25, Northwestern 21

East Catholic 16, East Granby 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Granby 19, Rocky Hill 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA men’s tournament

East Region final: UConn 77, Illinois 52

NCAA women’s tournament

Regional semifinal: UConn 53, Duke 45

COLLEGE BASEBALL

At Dunkin Park, Hartford

Eastern Connecticut State 7-13, Plymouth State 2-1

BASEBALL

East Granby 18, Gilbert 2

At Winsted

East Granby (1-0) 461 34 – 18-19-1

Gilbert (0-1) 000 11 — 2-5-0

Kyle Anthony, Jackson Moore (5) and Jacob Guilmartin; E. Lukowski, N. Closson (3), J. Dilieo (5) and Z. Richardson; WP: Anthony (1-0); LP: Dilieo (0-1); 2B: Moore (EG), Anthony (EG), Closson (G); 3B: Luke Kleinman (EG)

SOFTBALL

Canton 25, Northwestern 21

At Canton

Northwestern (0-1) 502 731 3 — 21-7-6

Canton (1-0) 532 250 (10) — 25-20-5

Lyla O’Connor, Brooke Czerwinski (5) and Reese Grecula; Longhi, Mancini (2) and Damboise; WP: Czerwinski (1-0); LP: Mancini (0-1); 2B: Sandra Carfiro (NW), Sophia Mazza (C) 2, Erin Mackin (C), Mackenzie Robinson (C); HR: O’Connor (C), Mazza (C)

Friday, March 29

PRO SOCCER

North Carolina FC 2, Hartford Athletic 1

PRO SOCCER

North Carolina 2, Hartford 1

At Cary, N.C.

Hartford (2-1) 0 1 — 1

North Carolina (1-1-2) 2 0 — 2

Goals: NC: L. Perez – 26’ (penalty kick); O. Anderson – 35’ (Da Costa); Hartford — J. Chapman – 72’; Shots: 15-14, North Carolina: Shots on target: 4-4; Corners: Hartford 6-5; Saves 3-3

Upcoming events



Monday, April 1

SOFTBALL

East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bristol Eastern at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Staples at Avon, ppd., TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Regional final: USC vs. UConn

Tuesday, April 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Litchfield co-op, 4 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton, Windsor Locks at Coventry, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Suffield at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

SOFTBALL

Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Southington

TRACK & FIELD

Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

East Granby/Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

BASEBALL

Achievement First/Bloomfield/Bulkeley co-op at Canton, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NW Catholic at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5

BASEBALL

Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Conard at Avon, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Darien, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. (season opener)

Saturday, April 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Wolcott, 11 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Men’s Tournament

UConn at Final Four

Sunday, April 7

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 13-26, 2023

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results

June 5-11, 2023

May 29-June 4, 2023

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results

March 5-12, 2023

Feb. 27- March 4, 2023

Feb. 20-26, 2023

Feb. 13-19, 2023

Feb. 6-11, 2023

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023

Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 16-21, 2023

Jan. 9-14, 2023

Jan. 2-8, 2023

Dec. 27-31, 2022

Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 7-18, 2022