Results

Weekly scoreboard: March 29-April 7, 2024

Saturday, March 30
BASEBALL
East Granby 18, Gilbert 2
Granby 11, HMTCA/SMSA co-op 1 (5)
SOFTBALL
Canton 25, Northwestern 21
East Catholic 16, East Granby 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Granby 19, Rocky Hill 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA men’s tournament
East Region final: UConn 77, Illinois 52
NCAA women’s tournament
Regional semifinal: UConn 53, Duke 45
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Dunkin Park, Hartford
Eastern Connecticut State 7-13, Plymouth State 2-1

BASEBALL
East Granby 18, Gilbert 2
At Winsted
East Granby (1-0)                461  34  – 18-19-1
Gilbert (0-1)                          000  11  —   2-5-0
Kyle Anthony, Jackson Moore (5) and Jacob Guilmartin; E. Lukowski, N. Closson (3), J. Dilieo (5) and Z. Richardson; WP: Anthony (1-0); LP: Dilieo (0-1); 2B: Moore (EG), Anthony (EG), Closson (G); 3B: Luke Kleinman (EG)

SOFTBALL
Canton 25, Northwestern 21
At Canton
Northwestern (0-1)        502  731      3   — 21-7-6
Canton (1-0)                    532  250  (10)  — 25-20-5
Lyla O’Connor, Brooke Czerwinski (5) and Reese Grecula; Longhi, Mancini (2) and Damboise; WP: Czerwinski (1-0); LP: Mancini (0-1); 2B: Sandra Carfiro (NW), Sophia Mazza (C) 2, Erin Mackin (C), Mackenzie Robinson (C); HR: O’Connor (C), Mazza (C)

Friday, March 29
PRO SOCCER
North Carolina FC 2, Hartford Athletic 1

PRO SOCCER
North Carolina 2, Hartford 1
At Cary, N.C.
Hartford (2-1)                       0  1  — 1
North Carolina (1-1-2)        2  0  — 2
Goals: NC: L. Perez – 26’ (penalty kick); O. Anderson – 35’ (Da Costa); Hartford — J. Chapman – 72’; Shots: 15-14, North Carolina: Shots on target: 4-4; Corners: Hartford 6-5; Saves 3-3

Upcoming events

 


Monday, April 1
SOFTBALL
East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bristol Eastern at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Staples at Avon, ppd., TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Regional final: USC vs. UConn

Tuesday, April 2
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Litchfield co-op, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Windsor Locks at Coventry, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3
SOFTBALL
Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Southington
TRACK & FIELD
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 6
BASEBALL
Achievement First/Bloomfield/Bulkeley co-op at Canton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NW Catholic at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5
BASEBALL
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Conard at Avon, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Darien, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. (season opener)

Saturday, April 6
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Wolcott, 11 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Men’s Tournament
UConn at Final Four

Sunday, April 7
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

