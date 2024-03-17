Windsor beats West Haven in OT to win Division II state title

UNCASVILLE, Conn., March 16, 2024 – The Windsor High boys basketball team erased a three-point deficit with 1:42 remaining in regulation to force overtime and then sank seven of eight free throws in the extra session to beat No. 12 seed West Haven to win the CIAC Division II state championship Saturday night, 59-57.

Trailing by three, Windsor’s Gyan Davis forced a turnover and teammate Kaiden James hit a pair of free throws to cut the West Haven lead to one, 48-47 with 59 seconds remaining in regulation.

West Haven missed a driving layup with 44 seconds remaining and Windsor’s Anthony Williams was fouled going for the rebound. Williams hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 48-48.

In overtime, James drove to the basket to give the Warriors a 50-48 lead. Teammate Missoni Brown forced a turnover and drove to the basket for a layup. Fouled on the play, he sank a free throw to complete the three-point play and extend the lead to 52-48.

After sinking seven of eight free throws, Windsor led 59-53 with 57 seconds remaining. West Haven’s Ethan Griffin scored in the lane with 50 seconds remaining and after a steal from Bryan Tillman, Aaron Johnson scored with 36 seconds left to pull the Westies within two points.

West Haven forced a turnover with 15 seconds left but missed a layup and Windsor secured the rebound to win the championship.

Brown and Davis had 14 points each for Windsor while Williams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Davis pulled down 16 rebounds for Windsor.

West Haven, which led by as many as 14 points late in the third period, was led by Johnson and Bernett Scott with 15 points each.

Windsor 59, West Haven 57

At Uncasville, Conn.

West Haven (57) Bernett Scott 6-3-15, Jayce Perry 1-0-2, Michael Singleton 2-0-4, Ethan Griffin 4-2-10, Isaiah Jackson 4-0-9, Aaron Johnson 6-0-15, Bryan Tillman 0-2-2, Loshon Roman 0-0-0, Amare Brooks 0-0-0. Totals 23-7-57

Windsor (59) Sean Evans 20-5, Kaiden James 2-4-8, M. Rush 0-0-0, Anthony Williams 4-5-13, Jakeel Martin 1-3-5, Missoni Brown 4-5-14, Gyan Davis 6-2-14, Ji Gary 0-0-0, Anthony Robinson 0-0-0, Adam Afolabi 0-0-0. Totals 19-19-59

West Haven 19 9 9 11 9 — 57

Windsor 7 15 12 14 11 — 59

Three-point goals: Jackson (WH), Johnson (WH) 3, Evans (Win), Brown (Win)