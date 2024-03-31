With 20 hits, Canton outlasts Northwestern in softball season opener

CANTON, March 30, 2024 – Sophomore Sophia Mazza had five hits and drove in seven runs as the Canton High girls softball team erased a four-run deficit to beat Northwestern Regional, 25-21 in the season opening game for both teams on Saturday.

Mazza was 5-for-6 at the plate with two doubles and the first home run of her scholastic career. She had six of her seven RBI in the sixth inning when the Warriors scored 10 runs to take the lead for good.

Brooke Czerwinski picked up the win on the mound for Canton with two innings of work.

Northwestern (0-1) had a two-run lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning but Mazza gave Canton the lead with a three-run home run. Mackenzie Robinson had a RBI double to stretch the lead to three runs before Mazza came back up the plate and ripped a three-run double to give the Warriors a seven-run lead, 25-18.

Robinson was 4-for-5 at the plate for the Warriors with a double and two RBI while Erin Mackin was 3-for-6 with a double and one RBI for Canton. Reagan Grecula was 3-for-4. Lyla O’Connor was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Canton rapped out 20 hits which enabled the Warriors to survive despite allowing 23 walks in the game, 17 from O’Connor and six from Czerwinski. The two Warrior pitchers had seven wild pitchers and hit six batters.

It was the most runs in a single game for the Warriors since scoring 29 against Public Safety in 2015. It is the most hits for Canton in a game since getting 23 against SMSA in 2019 and Enfield in 2013.

Mackenzie Janco was 2-for-3 with three RBI for the visiting Highlanders while Sandra Carfiro was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Canton returns to action on Monday when they host East Windsor at the high school diamond.

SOFTBALL

Canton 25, Northwestern 21

At Canton

Northwestern (0-1) 502 73 1 3 — 21-7-6

Canton (1-0) 532 25(10) x — 25-20-5

Lyla O’Connor, Brooke Czerwinski (5) and Reese Grecula; Longhi, Mancini (2) and Damboise; WP: Czerwinski (1-0); LP: Mancini (0-1); 2B: Sandra Carfiro (NW), Sophia Mazza (C) 2, Erin Mackin (C), Mackenzie Robinson (C); HR: O’Connor (C), Mazza (C)