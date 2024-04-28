Avon, Lewis Mills, East Granby secure wins on the diamond

GRANBY, April 27, 2024 – Chase Beloin was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, triple and one RBI to help lead the Avon High baseball team to their second straight victory in a 9-3 non-league win over Granby on Saturday.

The Falcons (6-3) rapped out 11 hits against the Bears with David Pengel going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. It was the fourth game in six days for the Falcons, who went 2-2 this week, including a 13-inning loss to Simsbury on Tuesday.

Avon 9, Granby 3

At Granby

Avon (6-3) 013 041 0 — 9-11-0

Granby (5-7) 100 011 0 — 3-9-3

Daniel Choi, Luis Viruega (5), Steven Westrick (7) and Reyan Fawad, James Walsh (6); Trey Santasiere, Will Ayer (5), Joe Lewie (7) and TJ May; WP: Choi (1-0); LP: Santasiere; 2B: May (G), Koi Samples (A), 3B: Ellrod (G), Chase Beloin (A), David Pengel (A), Tracy Assaro-Gracy (A)

Lewis Mills 5, Bristol Eastern 2

BRISTOL, April 27, 2024 – Pitcher Matt Micari scattered seven hits and allowed just two runs over five innings as the Lewis Mills baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 CCC South victory over Bristol Eastern on Saturday. Brett Harding picked up the save for the Spartans, now 4-6.

Harding was 3-for-4 at the plate while Connor Crosbie added two RBI. Mills benefited from some outstanding defensive plays from their three senior outfielders Remy Gorack, Alex Maldonado and Jeremy Simmonds.

Lewis Mills 5, Bristol Eastern 2

At Bristol

Lewis Mills (4-6) 001 101 2 — 5-8-1

Bristol Eastern 200 000 0 — 2-8-4

M. Macari, B. Harding (6) and TJ Maldonado; pitching line unavailable; WP: Macari; Save: Harding; 2B: M. Chirumbolo (LM)

East Granby 7, Windsor Locks 1

WINDSOR LOCKS, April 27, 2024 – Pitcher Kyle Anthony allowed just five hits and one run over six innings to help East Granby win for the ninth time in 10 games with a 7-1 win over Windsor Locks in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Saturday.

East Granby (8-1, 6-0 NCCC) broke open a tie ballgame with six runs in the top of the seventh inning. Jacob Guilmartin doubled to lead off the seventh inning and scored on an error after two walks. Luke Kleinman had a two-run single to boost the lead to 4-1.

With the bases loaded with one out after an intentional walk, Anthony hit an RBI single to centerfield for a 5-1 lead. A walk drove in another run and Guilmartin had a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to six, 7-1.

Kleinman finished with two hits and three RBI for the Crusaders. Anthony struck out seven on the mound and walked just one.

East Granby 7, Windsor Locks 1

At Windsor Locks

East Granby (8-1) 001 000 6 — 7-6-3

Windsor Locks 000 010 0 — 1-5-2

Kyle Anthony, James Fagnant (7) and Jacob Guilmartin; X. Angel, J. Scholefield (7) and J. Ortiz; WP: Anthony; LP: Angel; 2B: Ramirez (WL), Scholefield (WL), Angel (WL), C. Cole Malinowski (EG), Guilmartin (EG)