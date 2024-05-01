Avon overpowers Canton in renewal of baseball series

CANTON, April 30, 2024 – The Avon High baseball team had a season-high 16 hits and nine extra base hits as the Falcons won their third straight game with a dominating 16-2 non-league decision over Canton in five innings Tuesday at Bowdoin Field.

Nik Meltser, David Pengel, Chase Beloin and Tyler Assaro-Carey were each 3-for-4 for the Falcons (8-3). Pengel had a triple and four RBI while Beloin had a double, his second home run of the season and drove in four runs. Meltser had a double and triple while Pengel tripled.

Canton (7-2, 4-1 NCCC) was led by Sammy Lincoln with two hits. The Warriors are in the midst of a challenging week. This was the second of four games in five days for Canton, who faces East Granby (10-1, 6-0 NCCC) in a big NCCC matchup on Wednesday at Bowdoin Field.

On Friday, Canton will face Suffield at Dunkin’ Donuts Park at 3:45 p.m., the home of the Double A affiliate Hartford Yard Goats.

It was the second game between Canton and Avon since 2015. Avon beat the Warriors a year ago, too. Canton’s last win over the Falcons came in 2010. The two schools faced each other yearly beginning in 1960 until Avon joined the Central Connecticut Conference in the fall of 2016.

Avon 16, Canton 2

At Canton

Avon (8-3) 540 16 — 16-16-1

Canton (7-2) 000 20 — 2-6-3

Connor Valentine, Stephen Westrick (4) and Reyan Fawad; Nate Hiscox, Oden Berg (3) and Noah Asmar; WP: Valentine (2-0); LP: Hiscox (0-1); 2B: Chase Beloin (A), James Walsh (A), Koi Samples (A), Nik Meltser (A), Tyler Assaro-Gracy (A); 3B: David Pengal (A), Meltser (A), Assaro-Gracy (A); HR: Beloin (A)

East Granby 11, HMTCA/SMSA co-op 1 (6)

EAST GRANBY, April 30, 2024 – Kyle Anthony was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Crusaders to a 11-1 non-league victory in six innings. Two East Granby pitchers limited the co-op squad to just one hit and struck out six. Kiernan Beman pitched five innings with Jackson Moore finishing out the game in the sixth.

East Granby 11, HMTCA/SMSA co-op 1 (6)

At East Granby

HMTCA/SMSA 000 100 — 1-1-6

East Granby (10-1) 103 043 — 11-8-1

Kieran Beman, Jackson Moore (4) and Jacob Guilmartin; Alvarado, Velez (5),Stewart (6) and Graves; WP: Beman; LP: Alvarado; 2B: Adrian Bento (EG), Cole Malinowski (EG), Kyle Anthony (EG)