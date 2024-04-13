Avon splits two games this week; Canton improves to 2-0

The Avon High baseball team opened the season with a pair of games this week and picked up a victory while Canton improved to 2-0 with a solid 4-1 win over Ellington Wednesday.

No. 3 ranked Southington (4-0) rapped out eight hits on Wednesday to hand Avon their first loss of the season with a 10-5 victory at Fontana Field in Southington. Jack Kushman was 2-for-3 with a double for the Blue Knights (4-0) while Owen Widger hit a home run.

Six Southington pitchers combined to limit Avon to just four hits while fanning three. Nik Meltser had two of Avon’s hits, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.

Avon (1-1) rallied on Tuesday to win their season opening game with a 6-5 win over Northwest Catholic at Buckingham Field.

The Falcons had a 5-0 lead after five innings before the Lions scored three in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5.

Avon’s Chase Beloin led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. A sacrifice fly from Michael Prisco moved Beloin to second base. With two outs, Tyler Assaro-Gracey had a RBI single to right field to drive in Beloin with the game-winning run.

Beloin was 2-for-2 with one RBI with Assaro-Gracey going 2-for-3 with one RBI. Connor Valentine got the win on the mound for the Falcons, allowing just one hit and no runs over the first five innings. He struck out six and walked none.

The Falcons return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Conard.

Canton (2-0) remained undefeated with a 4-1 win over Ellington on Wednesday in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Canton pitchers Sammy Lincoln and Ben Biskupiac combined to strike out nine, walk three and allow just four hits. Lincoln went four innings to pick up the win.

The Warriors got a RBI double from James Canny while Jackson Senecal, Ian Clarke and Biskupiac each had singles. Noah Asmar, Lincoln and Nate Hiscox drove in runs for the Warriors.

St. Paul (3-1) trailed by five runs in the second inning but rallied to beat Lewis Mills (1-2) on Tuesday in the bottom of the seventh inning, 10-9. The Falcons loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with two singles and a walk before Cooper Sima’s sacrifice fly drove in the winning run.

Cole Varano and Brett Harding had two hits each for Mills while pitcher Gage Kosak allowed two hits in 3.2 innings of relief.

Mills hosts Maloney on Monday in Burlington.

Southington 10, Avon 5

At Southington (Wednesday, April 10)

Avon (1-1) 010 001 3 — 5-4-2

Southington (4-0) 152 101 x — 10-8-0

E. Lavore, E. Lukasiewicz (2), Daniel Choi (6) and Reyan Fawad; pitching line unavailable; 2B: Jack Kuchman (S); 3B: N. Meltser (A), Colin Crowley (S), HR: Owen Widget (S)

Canton 4, Ellington 1

At Ellington (Wednesday, April 10)

Canton (2-0) 101 011 0 — 4-4-1

Ellington 100 000 0 — 1-4-1

Sammy Lincoln, Ben Biskupiac (5) and Biskupiac, Noah Asmar (5); Tristan Neville, J. Lomot (6) and C. Beaudry; WP: Lincoln; LP: Neville; 2B: K. O’Connor (Ell), James Canny (C)

Avon 6, NW Catholic 5

At Avon (Tuesday, April 9)

NW Catholic 000 003 2 — 5-5-0

Avon (1-0) 003 020 1 — 6-5-1

Balcerzak, Daigle (5) and Hennigan; Connor Valentine, Daniel Choi (6), Eli Lukasiewicz (6), Steven Westrick (6), Luke Coppen (7) and Reyan Fawad; WP: Valentine (1-0); LP: Balcerzak; 2B: Chase Beloin (A); Berry (NW)

St. Paul 10, Lewis Mills 9

At Bristol (Tuesday, April 9)

Lewis Mills (1-2) 150 002 1 — 9-11-5

St. Paul 104 301 1 — 10-7-0

Macari, Kosak (3), Crosbie (7) and TJ Maldanado; pitching line unavailable; 2B: Matthew Maldanado (LM); Leaton Kroll (SP); Anthony Desena (SP); 3B: Cole Varano (LM); HR: DeSena (SP)