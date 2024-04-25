Big bats for Sea Dogs too much for Yard Goats

HARTFORD, April 25, 2024 – Hartford’s Yanquiel Fernandez hit a towering three-run home run in the fourth inning but it was not enough to overcome the Portland’s early lead as the visiting Sea Dogs beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-4 on Wednesday night at Dunkin’ Park.

Fernandez cranked his second homer of the season into the right field second deck to cut Portland’s four-run lead to one, 5-4. But Hartford (9-6) would get no closer.

Yard Goats relievers Evan Shawver, Juan Mejia and Seth Halvorsen were solid, allowing just one run over the final five innings. But Portland’s relievers matched their performance with no additional runs for the Yard Goats.

Sterlin Thompson doubled, scored and reached base three times for Hartford. With the win, Portland (10-5), the Double A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, moved into sole possession of first place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division.

The Sea Dogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer hit a solo home run of Yard Goats starter Connor Van Scoyoc.

The Sea Dogs added four runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead. After Van Scoyoc forced Roman Anthony into a groundout, Mayer, who was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI, singled and Kyle Teel walked to put runners on first and second. Blaze Jordan singled to left field to score Mayer. Nick Yorke then stepped to the plate and hit a three-run home run.

Hartford scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Adael Amador and Sterlin Thompson walked to start the inning. After Warming Bernabel was retired on a strikeout by Sea Dogs starter Zach Penrod, Fernandez hit a three-run home run to right field. The Yard Goats added their fourth run of the inning as Braxton Fulford scored on a Sea Dogs throwing error.

Blaze Jordan’s RBI double in the fourth boosted the Sea Dog lead to 6-4 and Portland’s Nick Decker added a solo home run in the eighth inning.

The series continues on Thursday night with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on WTIC-AM (1080) and on the free Audacy app.