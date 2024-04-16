Canton, East Granby remain undefeated; Lewis Mills wins in 8th inning

CANTON, April 15, 2024 – Nate Hiscox was 3-for-4 with three RBI while Sammy Lincoln was 2-for-3 with a double as the Canton High baseball team won their third straight game with a 10-3 win over Somers Monday in North Central Connecticut Conference play at Bowdoin Field.

James Canny was 2-for-4 with a double while Ben Biskupiac and James Nadeau each had doubles for the Warriors (3-0, 3-0 NCCC).

Vin Forte picked up his first win of the season by throwing four innings, allowing five hits and striking out two. Forte prevailed despite giving up seven walks.

Canton 10, Somers 3

At Canton

Somers 002 001 0 — 3-7-3

Canton (3-0) 330 103 x — 10-12-2

Maia, Smith (3) and Damboragian; Vin Forte, Michael Archangelo (5) and Noah Asmar; WP: Forte (1-0); LP: Maia; 2B: Maia (S) 2, Ben Biskupiac (C), James Canny (C), Joseph Nadeau (C), Sammy Lincoln (C)

East Granby 6, Rockville 1

EAST GRANBY, April 15, 2024 – Pitcher James Fagnant struck out 12 and gave up just two hits as East Granby remained undefeated (5-0, 3-0 NCCC) with a 6-1 win over Rockville on Monday. Adrian Bento had a home run and two RBI for the Crusaders while Jackson Moore was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

East Granby 6, Rockville 1

At East Granby

Rockville (4-1) 100 000 0 — 1-2-2

East Granby (5-0) 120 003 x — 6-9-2

James Fagnant and Jacob Guilmartin; Liam Hodson, Troy Enamait (2). A. Stoner (6) and C. Morgan; WP: Fagnant; LP: Enamait; 2B: Morgan (R), Guilmartin (EG); HR: Adrian Bento (EG)

Lewis Mills 5, Maloney 4 (8)

BURLINGTON – Senior captain Remy Gorack’s single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Lewis Mills to a 5-4 win over Maloney in CCC South action.

With one out in the eighth, Brett Harding singled to left field and moved to third base on a single to left field from Alex Maldanado. The throw from the outfield to third base allowed Maldanado to move to second base.

Gorack’s single to right field won the game for the Spartans (2-2). Harding was the only Mills’ hitter with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Cole Varano had a double for Mills.

Gorack also picked up the win in relief. He threw 3.1 innings, striking out three and allowing two runs.

Lewis Mills 5, Maloney 4 (8)

At Burlington

Maloney 000 112 00 — 4-8-4

Lewis Mills (2-2) 101 020 01 — 5-6-3

Duffy, Perez (5) and unknown; M. Chirumbolo, R. Gorack (5) and T. Maldoanado; WP: Gorack; LP: Perez; 2B: Cole Varano (LM); Duffy (M) 2